Mumbai News: BMC Launches Special Cleanliness Drive Across City Ahead Of Diwali 2025

Mumbai: Ahead of Diwali, BMC has launched a special cleanliness drive across Mumbai, including roads, dividers, footpaths, and markets, from October 15 to 19. Civic authorities have instructed zonal and ward officials to implement the drive in their respective areas, encouraging active participation from local residents alongside civic staff.

Floating Waste Removal Efforts

Meanwhile, in a recently concluded fortnight-long drive to remove floating waste from nullahs, the BMC collected and scientifically disposed of 124.55 tonnes of waste.

Evening and Night Operations by Pink Army

In the second half of the day, the cleanliness drive will be carried out during the evening and night hours with the assistance of the specially designated ‘Pink Army’.

"The campaign will focus on thorough cleaning of major and internal roads, dividers, footpaths, junctions, and market areas. As part of the initiative, waste, debris, soil, and construction rubble collected from roads and bylanes will be properly disposed of using appropriate methods," said an official of BMC's Solid Waste Management department.

Civic Authorities Stress Vigilance

Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr. Ashwini Joshi emphasised the importance of keeping Mumbai’s public spaces clean and orderly during the festive season.

She also instructed deputy and assistant commissioners across all zones to ensure strict implementation and heightened vigilance in their respective areas. In line with this directive, the BMC recently conducted a special clean-up drive from September 29 to October 13 across all administrative wards.

The operation involved 4,974 personnel and 479 cleaning tools and vehicles, resulting in the collection and scientific disposal of 124.55 tonnes of floating waste.

