 127th Birth Anniversary Of T N Rajarathinam Pillai: Nadaswaram March, Concerts And Lifetime Achievement Award At Shanmukhananda Sabha
Noted Nadaswara Vidhwan Thiruvizha Jayasankar from Alappuzha, Kerala, will be conferred with T N Rajarathinam Pillai Lifetime Achievement award. For over 75 years Jayashankar has been the torch bearer of the Nadaswaram tradition in Kerala and beyond.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 01:42 AM IST
article-image
Nearly 100 artists playing Nadaswaram will  march towards Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts Sabha from Sri Sankara Mattham, Matunga, on Sunday, August 31 morning to commemorate the 127th birth anniversary of celebrated Nadaswara Vidhwan late T N Rajarathinam Pillai. 

article-image

The lifetime achievement award carries a cash prize of Rs.2.5 lakhs, a lamp, shawl among other mementoes. The fellowship, which is given to 50 promising young Nadaswara musicians from all over the country , carries a grant of Rs.1 lakh each for three years, said Dr V Shankar, president of the Sabha.

On the evening of Saturday, August 30, there will be a Nadaswaram concert at the Sabha by noted Nadaswara vidhwans P  SBalamurugan and P S B Sarangan.

