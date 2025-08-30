Palghar College Unveils Statue Of Veteran Communist Leader Godavari Parulekar On 118th Birth Anniversary | X/@cpimspeak

A statue of veteran communist leader Godavari Parulekar was unveiled at a college in Palghar district on her 118th birth anniversary. It was unveiled at Comrade Godavari Shamrao Parulekar College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Talasari. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) said Parulekar’s life was a relentless struggle for the poor, the oppressed and the Adivasis of Palghar, Thane and other regions.

She was the first woman law graduate in Maharashtra, a freedom fighter, a Central Committee member of the CPI (M) for 25 years, and the only woman to ever serve as the National President of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) in its 90-year history, the party said in a statement.

Along with her husband Shamrao Parulekar, she led the historic Warli Adivasi Revolt against landlordism from 1945 to 1947.