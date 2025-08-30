Virar Building Collapse: Sarnaik Announces 60 MHADA Homes; Shinde Promises Cluster Development | PTI

Palghar, Maharashtra: The profound grief continues to hang heavy over Virar as families conduct the last rites for 17 loved ones lost in the Ramabai Apartment building collapse.

As rescue efforts wind down, the focus has broadened from immediate relief to the long-term challenges of rehabilitation and tackling the menace of unauthorised, unsafe constructions that plague the region. Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik visited the accident site, bringing a crucial announcement that MHADA will provide 60 temporary homes for families affected by the disaster.

This comes as Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also assured full state support for comprehensive redevelopment plans.

The sudden collapse on Tuesday night, which residents say occurred without any visible warning signs—unlike previous incidents where cracks were apparent—has intensified concerns over building safety and alleged lapses by authorities.

A Community's Unending Mourning: The Lost Souls

The list of the deceased is a heart-wrenching testament to the suddenness of the tragedy. Entire families were wiped out in seconds: Omkar Jovil (25), Arohi Omkar Jovil (24), and their infant daughter Uttkarsha Jovil (1). Also among the 17 confirmed dead (6 women, 8 men, and 3 children) are Sachin Niwadkar (40), his wife Supriya Nivadkar (38), and their son Arnav Nivadkar (11). Others include Laxman Kisku Singh (26), Dinesh Prakash Sakpal (43), Parvati Sakpal (60), Dipesh Soni (41), Harish Singh Bist (34), Sonali Rupesh Tejam (41), Deepak Singh Bohra (25), Kashish Pawan Saheni (35), Subhangi Pawan Saheni (40), Govind Singh Rawat (28), and Rohini Chavan (52). Omkar Jovil and Rohini Chavan were among the last two bodies recovered on Thursday, marking the devastating finality of the toll.Survivors' Ordeal:

Physical Wounds and Emotional Scars

Nine people were pulled from the rubble in critical conditions. Among the injured were Vishakha Jovil (24), Prabhakar Shinde (57), Pramila Prabhakar Shinde (50), Prerna Shinde (20), Pradeep Kadam (40), Jaishree Kadam (33), Mitali Parmar (28), Sanjoy Singh (24), and Manthan Shinde (19). Out of the nine people admitted to the hospital, five have been discharged after receiving treatment, while the remaining four survivors continue to undergo care and are reported to be in stable condition.

Dr. Bhakti Chaudhary, Chief Medical Officer, VVMC, shared an update on the four currently hospitalized patients: "All four currently hospitalized patients are stable, with two having undergone major surgeries and the others receiving treatment for multiple blunt traumas. Counselling is also being provided, especially to the patient who lost their entire family. Two of these patients are expected to be discharged tomorrow.

"In Vijay Nagar, where many residents of the collapsed building once lived side by side, the atmosphere is marked by disbelief. Among those who lost their lives were Supriya and Sachin Nivadkar and their 11-year-old son Arnav. Neighbours recall seeing the family together just hours before the incident. “They were always willing to help others despite having limited means,” said a neighbour.“At this stage, the best we can do is offer our prayers and extend support to one another,” added another neighbour. “The loss of the family is irreversible, but what matters now is the community staying strong together.”

Political Promises: Homes, Rehabilitation, and Stricter Laws

Minister Pratap Sarnaik directed MHADA officials to immediately provide 60 temporary homes from the Bolinj MHADA housing project to families who lost their homes. "These families will be shifted into their temporary accommodation at the earliest," officials stated. Adding to this, Maharashtra Guardian Minister for Palghar district, Ganesh Naik, visited injured survivors at Prakriti Hospital on Thursday, assuring comprehensive medical treatment and financial assistance."The state government stands firmly with affected citizens in this difficult time. Following discussions with the MHADA officials, 60 temporary houses in the Bolinj area will be made available to displaced residents by Saturday," said Sarnaik.

Shinde has also assured full state government support for the rehabilitation of affected families and, significantly, has agreed to implement a Cluster Development and SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) scheme in the Vasai-Virar region to tackle the pervasive issue of dangerous and unauthorised buildings.

A meeting to plan the implementation of these schemes is scheduled for next week.Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased. Naik confirmed that discussions are also underway with Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav-Patil to chart out a long-term rehabilitation plan for surviving residents, with a positive decision expected soon after a report from District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar and VVMC Commissioner Manoj Suryawanshi is submitted.Local MLAs Rajendra Gavit and Rajan Naik have provided ₹20,000 each as emergency help to all 28 affected families from the collapsed building, with Palghar MP Hemant Savara and the district collector also present at the site.

Disaster Management and Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan also visited the site and the injured."There are about 250 dangerous buildings in the Vasai-Virar region. We need to implement cluster development and SRA schemes for the rehabilitation of these 250 families," said Savara, adding, "With time, the number of buildings will increase. The VVMC has to apply stricter laws and also make sure that these are implemented across. The government is very clear on not having any illegal buildings in the area.

Even Sarnaik Sir has also assured implementation of stricter laws and making sure that no single building will be constructed illegally. There are multiple steps in planning."

Accountability: Builder Arrested, But Public Demands More

In a crucial step towards justice, Nittal Gopinath Sane (48), the builder of Ramabai Apartment, has been arrested under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and MRTP Act sections. The VVMC's complaint cited construction without approval and the use of inferior materials as direct causes of the catastrophe. VVMC Assistant Commissioner Gonsalves confirmed, “We are clearing the debris which would take approx. 2-3 days. The remaining part of the building will also be demolished subsequently.”However, public anger boils over the critical question: how was this unauthorised, dilapidated building allowed to stand for over 13 years?

Raising questions about civic inaction, a angerd resident said: “If the builder was issued six notices by VVMC, why wasn’t any investigation carried out after the third notice itself? If we fail to pay water bills after two notices, our supply is cut immediately. Then why this delay? The building should have been sealed long ago. If residents were informed, families would have evacuated earlier. Why was an illegal building allowed to be constructed in the first place? Now the blame is being put only on the residents and the builder. The plot owner, Surendra Bhoir, hasn’t even shown up yet.”

Local leaders allege a deep-rooted builder-official nexus, accusing municipal officials of turning a blind eye to illegal structures. Sarnaik himself strongly criticised the rise of unauthorised constructions, declaring, "There should not be a single new illegal wall in Vasai-Virar from now on," demanding strict action against all involved.