MHADA Lottery 2025: Konkan Board Extends Deadline For 5,285 Flats And 77 Plots In Thane, Vasai Until September 12

MHADA extends deadline for housing lottery; 5,285 flats and 77 plots up for grabs in Thane and Vasai | File Photo

Mumbai: The Konkan Housing and Area Development Board, a regional unit of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), has extended the deadline second time for submitting online applications for its housing lottery.

Over 5,200 Flats and 77 Plots on Offer

A total of 5,285 flats and 77 residential plots are available for sale under various housing schemes in Thane city and district, and Vasai (Palghar district). Applicants can now apply online until September 12th. Earlier extended deadline was till August 28th.

Lottery Draw Scheduled for October 9

The computerised lottery draw will be conducted on 9th October 2025 at Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium, Thane, said Revati Gaikar, Chief Officer of the Konkan Board.

Application and Payment Deadlines Revised

As August 28th, MHADA had received a total of 1.5 applications, out of which 1.16 applicants paid the required earnest money deposit. As per the revised schedule, the last date for online application submission is 12th September till 11:59 PM.

The earnest money deposit can be paid online until 13th September, 11:59 PM. Alternatively, applicants can also pay via RTGS/NEFT through banks until 15th September, 11:59 PM.

Eligibility and Applicant Verification Process

Only applicants who complete all required documents and make the payment will be considered eligible for the lottery. A draft list of eligible applicants will be published on 22nd September at 6 PM on MHADA’s official website.

Results to Be Announced Online

Applicants will have the opportunity to submit online claims and objections until 24th September 6 PM. The final list of eligible applicants will be published on 7th October at 6 PM, and the names of successful and waitlisted applicants will be available on the website on the day of the lottery, 9th October.

