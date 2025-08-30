 Mumbai Police Yet To Decide On Extension As 25,000 Join Maratha Quota March
In an official statement, the Mumbai Police said, "It is to inform that Mumbai Police has received an application for permission and it is under consideration. We will inform you once a decision is taken."

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 02:41 AM IST
article-image
Nearly 25,000 Protesters Join Manoj Jarange-Patil’s Maratha Quota March | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Nearly 25,000 protesters from across Maharashtra joined Manoj Jarange-Patil’s Maratha reservation march in Mumbai on Friday, officials said. While reports initially suggested that Mumbai Police had granted an additional one-day extension for the protest, senior officers later clarified that no final decision has been made on the matter yet.

In an official statement, the Mumbai Police said, "It is to inform that Mumbai Police has received an application for permission and it is under consideration. We will inform you once a decision is taken."

The protest, demanding reservation for the Maratha community, has drawn massive participation across the state, with authorities maintaining tight security arrangements in Mumbai to manage the crowd.

