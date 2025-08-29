 Mumbai On Alert As Maratha Protesters Target Advocate Gunratna Sadavarte’s Residence
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai On Alert As Maratha Protesters Target Advocate Gunratna Sadavarte’s Residence

Mumbai On Alert As Maratha Protesters Target Advocate Gunratna Sadavarte’s Residence

In view of the mounting anger, Mumbai Police have deployed security outside Sadavarte’s residence since Thursday.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai On Alert As Maratha Protesters Target Advocate Gunratna Sadavarte’s Residence |

Mumbai: Protesters demanding Maratha reservation, who have gathered in Mumbai, are now attempting to locate the residence of lawyer Gunratna Sadavarte. The protesters are furious as Advocate Sadavarte has been a strong opponent of Maratha reservation and has even filed petitions in court against it. Because of this, many were heard asking, “Where is Sadavarte’s house?”

In view of the mounting anger, Mumbai Police have deployed security outside Sadavarte’s residence since Thursday.

Police Deploy Heavy Security Outside Advocate’s Residence

The issue of Maratha reservation has been simmering for years across Maharashtra, with Manoj Jarange Patil leading statewide protests. While the community is pressing for inclusion in the reservation category, Sadavarte’s staunch opposition has made him a prime target of Maratha activists’ ire.

FPJ Shorts
UP Signs MoU With Centurion University To Strengthen Forensic Science Framework
UP Signs MoU With Centurion University To Strengthen Forensic Science Framework
‘Disgusting, Disgraceful’: BJP Reacts to TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s ‘Amit Shah’s Head Should Be Cut Off’ Remark
‘Disgusting, Disgraceful’: BJP Reacts to TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s ‘Amit Shah’s Head Should Be Cut Off’ Remark
ED Attaches ₹2.86 Crore Properties In ₹7 Crore Canara Bank Fraud Case
ED Attaches ₹2.86 Crore Properties In ₹7 Crore Canara Bank Fraud Case
Mumbai News: Wadia Hospital Palliative Care Team Leads Children’s Workshop At India’s First Death Literacy Festival
Mumbai News: Wadia Hospital Palliative Care Team Leads Children’s Workshop At India’s First Death Literacy Festival
Read Also
Mumbai: Goregaon Police Arrest 26-Year-Old Within 18 Hours For Threatening Businessman While Posing...
article-image

Manoj Jarange Patil Continues to Lead Statewide Maratha Agitation

Many of the protesters have come to Mumbai for the first time, and their frustration is evident. Some even approached media representatives to inquire about the location of Sadavarte’s house. Tensions escalated further after Sadavarte reportedly complained that protesters were violating rules, provoking them even more.

Authorities Fear Repeat of Last Year’s Vandalism Incident

A massive gathering of protesters is expected in Mumbai on Friday. To prevent any law-and-order issues, police have beefed up security across the city. Given that protesters had vandalized Sadavarte’s car last year, authorities are taking no chances. A heavy police presence has been stationed outside Crystal Tower in Parel, where Advocate Sadavarte resides, to avert any untoward incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED Attaches ₹2.86 Crore Properties In ₹7 Crore Canara Bank Fraud Case

ED Attaches ₹2.86 Crore Properties In ₹7 Crore Canara Bank Fraud Case

Mumbai News: Wadia Hospital Palliative Care Team Leads Children’s Workshop At India’s First...

Mumbai News: Wadia Hospital Palliative Care Team Leads Children’s Workshop At India’s First...

Maratha Quota Stir: Thousands Block Freeway, Bring Mumbai To A Halt

Maratha Quota Stir: Thousands Block Freeway, Bring Mumbai To A Halt

Mumbai Police Express Regret Over Inconvenience Caused To Mumbaikars Due To Quota Protest

Mumbai Police Express Regret Over Inconvenience Caused To Mumbaikars Due To Quota Protest

VIDEO: Maratha Quota Protest Brings South Mumbai To Standstill; Central Railway Advises Commuters To...

VIDEO: Maratha Quota Protest Brings South Mumbai To Standstill; Central Railway Advises Commuters To...