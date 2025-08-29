Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Forest Officer And Guard For Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe In Peacock Feather Case

Thane ACB arrests forest officials in ₹25,000 bribe case | Representative Pic

Thane: The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a forest range officer and a forest guard for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 from a complainant in exchange for not filing a case against the complainant's brother, who sells peacock feathers.

The forest officer has been identified as Nilesh Shrawane (47), and the forest guard as Machindra Sontakke (25) posted at Thane forest.

Forest Officer Demanded ₹50,000 to Avoid Case

According to ACB officials, the complainant is involved in the peacock feather business. On August 25, Shrawane allegedly detained the complainant's brother along with an associate for selling peacock feathers. As per the press release, Shrawane demanded ₹50,000 to avoid filing a case and to return the seized feathers.

Complainant Approached ACB, Trap Laid

The following day, on August 26, the complainant approached the ACB and lodged a complaint. During verification, it was learned that Shrawane had agreed to settle the matter for ₹25,000. He allegedly accepted the demand and asked the complainant to bring the money on August 28.

Also Watch:

FIR Registered Under Prevention of Corruption Act

The investigation also revealed that Sontakke had instigated the complainant to pay the bribe to Shrawane. Acting on the tip-off, the ACB laid a trap and caught Sontakke red-handed while accepting the bribe of ₹25,000.

An FIR has been registered against Shrawane and Sontakke under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.