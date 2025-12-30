Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple Announces Special Darshan Timings, Facilities For Devotees On New Year’s Day

Siddhivinayak Temple announces special darshan timings and facilities for devotees visiting the Prabhadevi shrine on New Year’s Day | File Pic

Mumbai, Dec 30: The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati temple at Prabhadevi has announced special facilities and darshan timings for the thousands of devotees who will visit the shrine on New Year’s Day.

Temple To Open At 3.15 Am On January 1

Devotees are expected to queue up from New Year’s Eve to seek blessings from the deity. The temple will open at 3.15 am on January 1 for an early morning darshan till 5.30 am. After mahapuja, naivedhya and aarti between 5.30 am and 6.00 am, the temple will remain open for darshan till noon.

Darshan will restart at 12.30 pm after naivedhya. After a break in darshan between 7.00 pm and 7.10 pm for dhoop aarti and from 7.30 pm to 8.00 pm for evening aarti, devotees can view the deity till 11.30 pm, after which the shrine will be closed for the night.

Free Bus And Metro Advisory For Devotees

Devotees travelling to Dadar railway station will be able to avail of a free bus ride from the station to the temple. Visitors have been advised to use the Siddhivinayak temple Metro station to avoid road travel.

Electronic items and mobile phones will not be allowed into the temple, and devotees will have to deposit these items at counters outside the shrine. Free counters to store footwear will be available during the darshan.

Special Queues And Facilities For Devotees

There will be a special queue for senior citizens, parents with newborn babies, handicapped persons and pregnant women. There will be separate queues for women in the sanctum. LED televisions will give devotees waiting in the queue a live telecast of the rituals.

Also Watch:

A health post will be set up for medical emergencies. Free tea and milk will be distributed to devotees. Ladoos and other prasad produced by the temple trust will be available for purchase at counters.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/