Palghar News: Crime Branch Arrests 4 Accused For Planning Armed Robbery At Jewellery Shop In Nalasopara East, 1 Accused Absconding

Crime Branch arrests four accused for planning an armed robbery at a jewellery shop in Nalasopara East, while one accused remains absconding | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 30: In a major preventive action, the Virar unit of the Crime Branch has arrested four persons who were allegedly planning to carry out an armed robbery at a jewellery shop in Nalasopara East. One accused managed to flee from the spot.

Tip-Off Received By Crime Branch Unit 3

According to the Mira-Bhayandar–Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate, on December 29, 2025, Inspector Shahuraj Ranaware, in charge of Crime Branch Unit 3, received specific information from a confidential informant.

The tip-off stated that five armed men were sitting inside Deepa Bar near Nalasopara East railway station and were preparing to rob a jewellery shop in the vicinity.

Police Conduct Raid At Deepa Bar

Acting swiftly on the information, a police team from Crime Branch Unit 3 conducted a raid at the location. During the operation, four suspects were apprehended with weapons in their possession, while a fifth suspect, identified as Mohammad (full name and address unknown), escaped after sensing the presence of the police.

Details Of Arrested Accused

The arrested accused have been identified as Irshad Niyaz Khan alias Yusuf Amin Sheikh alias Babu Hasan Khan (42), resident of Shahmeena Road, Sardar Patel Hotel area, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh; Rewadhar Durgadutt Bhatt and Mohansingh Jogisingh Rawat, both residents of Gobariya, Kanchanpur district, Nepal; and Sumit Pappu Rawat, resident of Mankauti, Post Dilawar Nagar, Tehsil Malihabad, Lucknow district, Uttar Pradesh.

Weapons And Tools Seized From Accused

Police seized one firearm, three live cartridges, a black pistol-shaped lighter, a screwdriver, a sharp pointed weapon and a cutter from the accused. During interrogation, the suspects confessed that they were planning to rob Rishabh Jewellers located on Taki Road in Nalasopara East.

Case Registered Under Multiple Laws

Based on the findings, a case has been registered at Achole Police Station, invoking relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Also Watch:

Main Accused Has Long Criminal History

Police records further revealed that the main accused, Khan, has a long criminal history, with serious cases registered against him at Kalachowki, Mahim, Bandra, DCB CID and Umargam police stations, including charges of murder, robbery, dacoity and offences under the Arms Act. Further probe is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/