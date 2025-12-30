Karnataka Drug Bust: Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force Unearths 3 Mephedrone Units In Bengaluru, Govt Suspends 3 Police Inspectors

Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force exposes narcotics manufacturing units in Bengaluru, leading to the suspension of three Karnataka police inspectors | X

Bengaluru, Dec 30: In a major embarrassment to the Karnataka government, the Maharashtra Police unearthed three narcotics manufacturing factories in Bengaluru city, forcing the government to suspend three police inspectors.

Three Karnataka Police Inspectors Suspended

The suspended inspectors are Ramakrishna Reddy of Avalahalli Police Station, Chethan Kumar of Kothanur Police Station and Shabarish of Bagalur Police Station, who have been charged with dereliction of duty.

Earlier Drug Busts By Maharashtra Police In Karnataka

This is not the first time that the Maharashtra Police have unearthed drug manufacturing factories in Karnataka. In July 2025, the Maharashtra Narcotics Unit Police had unearthed a huge factory in Mysuru and confiscated 192 kg of mephedrone narcotics worth over ₹390 crore. Four jurisdictional police officers were suspended for dereliction of duty in that episode.

Raids Conducted On Bengaluru Outskirts

Last Friday, the Maharashtra Police raided three places on the outskirts of the city and confiscated narcotic substances worth over ₹55.88 crore, leaving the Karnataka Police and the government red-faced. To save face, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar said that even the Karnataka Police had participated in the operation.

He also tried to say that they were not narcotics manufacturing units, but just godowns. He further claimed that the confiscated contraband was worth only around ₹1.5 crore and not more.

Pressure Mounts, Accountability Fixed

However, as pressure mounted, the police fixed accountability on the three police inspectors and suspended them.

ANTF Crackdown On Narcotics Supply Chain To Mumbai

The investigation was part of a continued crackdown on the narcotics supply chain to Mumbai by the Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force. On December 21, the ANTF arrested Abdul Khadir Shaikh of Mumbai and confiscated 1.5 kg of contraband worth over ₹1.5 crore.

Based on information provided by Shaikh, the Maharashtra Police picked up Prashanth Yallappa Patil of Belagavi, who spilled the beans on narcotics manufacturing units in Bengaluru.

Based on this information, the Maharashtra ANTF raided three premises and confiscated both solid and liquefied mephedrone worth over ₹55.88 crore.

Also Watch:

Kingpin Arrested From Rajasthan

The ANTF has also arrested Suraj Ramesh Yadav from Rajasthan, who is the kingpin of the racket, and Malkhan Ramalal Bishnoi.

