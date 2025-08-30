Chain Snatching Spree In Navi Mumbai: Six Cases In Three Days, Gold Worth ₹5.2 Lakh Stolen | FPJ (Representational Image)

Chain snatching cases are on the rise in Navi Mumbai, with six incidents reported in just three days. Five women and one man have lost gold ornaments worth more than Rs 5.2 lakh to motorcycle-borne snatchers.

First Case in CBD Belapur

The first case was reported on August 25 when Nitikesh Shinde (35) of CBD Sector-4 was returning home after dropping his daughter to school. Near Varkari Bhavan, two men on a Pulsar motorcycle snatched his 12-gram chain worth Rs 70,000. A complaint was lodged at CBD police station.

Woman Targeted in Kharghar

The same morning, Vandana Salunkhe (46) of Kharghar was on her way to work when bikers grabbed her chain worth Rs 75,000 near Hyde Park Society, Sector-35.

Robbery Outside Annapurna Hotel

On August 26, Sapna Tulsiyan (50) of Nerul Sector-6 was robbed of her gold chain worth Rs 40,000 near Annapurna Hotel, Sector-21, by two men on a scooter.

Attacks Continue in Residential Areas

On August 27, Meena Gaikwad (57) of Kharghar Sector-12 was returning home from Navrang Chowk when a biker snatched her necklace worth Rs 72,000.

Biggest Theft in Ghansoli

Later that evening in Ghansoli, Latika Patil (47) was walking to a relative’s home when two men on a motorcycle escaped with her chain and necklace worth Rs 2.7 lakh, the single biggest theft in the spree.

Police Stations Flooded With Complaints

All cases have been registered at CBD, Kharghar, Nerul and Rabale police stations.

Increased Patrolling in Hotspots

Police officials said efforts are underway to trace the culprits, and patrolling has been stepped up across vulnerable stretches. A senior officer added, “Chain snatching incidents are being taken very seriously. Our patrolling teams have been increased, and efforts are on to identify and arrest the accused.”

Public Advisory Issued

Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious, avoid wearing heavy jewellery in isolated areas, and report suspicious movements immediately. Being festive season, the citizens have been urged to be extra careful with the valuables.