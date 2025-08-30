 Maratha Qouta Protest Brings Mumbai To Standstill; Traffic Chaos Hits Essential Services
Maratha Qouta Protest Brings Mumbai To Standstill; Traffic Chaos Hits Essential Services

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 01:38 AM IST
Maratha Quota Protest Brings South Mumbai To Standstill; Central Railway Advises Commuters To Avoid CSMT Amid Chaos | X - @richapintoi

The Maratha Andolan has caused major traffic jams across Mumbai, especially at Mankhurd and Panjrapole Junction near the Eastern Freeway. According to Bal Malkit Singh, Advisor of the All India Motor Transport Congress, the protest has completely disrupted movement in the city.

"With all major roads blocked, people are taking hours to reach even nearby places. Many offices have shut down, and this is causing not only inconvenience but also heavy financial losses," Singh said.

He expressed serious concern over the situation, saying that even ambulances are stuck in traffic, and patients are unable to reach hospitals in time. Many citizens are also missing flights and other important commitments due to the total breakdown of transport.

Singh added, "While we respect the right to protest, it is equally important to ensure that essential services, emergency care, and the daily lives of ordinary people are not affected.

