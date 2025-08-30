 Virar East Gambling Den Busted: 14 Arrested, ₹61,750 Seized By MBVV Crime Branch
Virar East Gambling Den Busted: 14 Arrested, ₹61,750 Seized By MBVV Crime Branch

Megha ParmarUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 02:01 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Crime Branch Unit-3 of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate raided an illegal gambling den in Virar East, arresting 14 individuals and seizing cash and goods totaling ₹61,750. The raid, conducted on August 28, 2025, targeted an apartment in the MHADA complex where individuals were found engaged in playing cards (teen patti).

The operation was initiated following intelligence received by Assistant Police Inspector Suhas Kamble during a patrolling duty in the Bolinj police station limits on the evening of August 25, 2025. 

Acting on the instructions of Police Inspector Shahuraj Ranvare, Kamble, along with his team and two witnesses, raided the premises on August 28, 2025. The arrested individuals have been identified as: Milind Naresh Kasla, Nipun Dilip Babar, Rajan Ramesh Shah, Tushar Gopi Khatri, Malhari Sharannappa Bellur, Mayuresh Ashok Sarvode, Niraj Ganesh Chavan, Mitesh Dayanand Patil, Sachin Dinkar Gotiyan, Rohit Vasant Patil, Chandrakant Ganesh Deshpande, Divaksh Dilip Babar, Rakesh Mukesh Vaghela, and Sushant Pramod Pawar. 

A case has been registered against the accused at Bolinj Police Station under Sections 4 and 5 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1887. The arrested individuals have been handed over to Bolinj Police Station for further legal proceedings.

