 Mumbai News: Riot Control Mock Drill Conducted At Bandra Terminus Ahead Of Ganeshotsav And Eid-e-Milad To Ensure Passenger Safety
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Riot Control Mock Drill Conducted At Bandra Terminus Ahead Of Ganeshotsav And Eid-e-Milad To Ensure Passenger Safety

Mumbai News: Riot Control Mock Drill Conducted At Bandra Terminus Ahead Of Ganeshotsav And Eid-e-Milad To Ensure Passenger Safety

In preparation for the ongoing Ganeshotsav and the upcoming Eid-e-Milad festival, a riot control mock drill was conducted at Bandra Railway Terminus on Thursday. The exercise, held between 2:40 pm and 4:30 pm, was aimed at evaluating the readiness of security forces to manage potential crowd-related disturbances during the festive season.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Police and RPF conduct riot control mock drill at Bandra Terminus ahead of festive season | File Photo

Mumbai: In preparation for the ongoing Ganeshotsav and the upcoming Eid-e-Milad festival, a riot control mock drill was conducted at Bandra Railway Terminus on Thursday. The exercise, held between 2:40 pm and 4:30 pm, was aimed at evaluating the readiness of security forces to manage potential crowd-related disturbances during the festive season.

Simulated Altercation Creates Crowd Disturbance

The mock scenario unfolded at the station’s main ticket booking hall, where a simulated altercation between two groups of passengers led to a quickly escalating situation. A growing crowd was portrayed to mimic the conditions of a tense, riot-like atmosphere.

“As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the Riot Control Plan, the local police initially observed the situation to assess its severity. Once it escalated, a riot control platoon was deployed to restore order,” said a senior official involved in the exercise.

FPJ Shorts
US VP JD Vance Says He’s Ready To Be President If 'Terrible Tragedy' Strikes
US VP JD Vance Says He’s Ready To Be President If 'Terrible Tragedy' Strikes
Mumbai Crime: 45-Year-Old Govt Doctor Assaulted At Bhandup Municipal Hospital; Police Register Case, Probe Underway
Mumbai Crime: 45-Year-Old Govt Doctor Assaulted At Bhandup Municipal Hospital; Police Register Case, Probe Underway
Marketing Professional Sexually Harassed By L&T Employee On LinkedIn, Asked for ‘Biological Help’
Marketing Professional Sexually Harassed By L&T Employee On LinkedIn, Asked for ‘Biological Help’
Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Forest Officer And Guard For Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe In Peacock Feather Case
Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Forest Officer And Guard For Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe In Peacock Feather Case

Multi-Agency Response in Action

The drill involved a coordinated response from multiple security agencies. A total of 24 personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP), including a Police Inspector, a Police Sub-Inspector, four Assistant Sub-Inspectors, and five Home Guards, participated in the operation. They were joined by 14 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, along with local police staff and a mobile response van unit.

Order Restored with Route March

Once the simulated disturbance was brought under control, security personnel conducted a route march through the station, covering platforms 1 to 7, the booking office, and the connecting footbridges.

Preparedness to Boost Passenger Confidence

“The objective was twofold: to demonstrate the operational preparedness of our forces and to instill confidence among passengers traveling during the festive season,” the official added.

Authorities Urge Public Vigilance

Authorities emphasized that such mock drills are a routine part of security protocols during periods of high footfall, particularly around major festivals, to ensure swift and effective responses in case of real emergencies.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Attention Navi Mumbaikars! Traffic Police Issue Traffic Advisory For Ganpati Immersions 2025,...
article-image

Railway officials have urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperative, assuring that all necessary steps are being taken to maintain safety and order during the celebrations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 45-Year-Old Govt Doctor Assaulted At Bhandup Municipal Hospital; Police Register Case,...

Mumbai Crime: 45-Year-Old Govt Doctor Assaulted At Bhandup Municipal Hospital; Police Register Case,...

Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Forest Officer And Guard For Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe...

Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Forest Officer And Guard For Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe...

Mumbai News: Western Railway Extends Trips Of 4 Pairs Of Special Trains Until December 2025 To Meet...

Mumbai News: Western Railway Extends Trips Of 4 Pairs Of Special Trains Until December 2025 To Meet...

Manoj Jaran Patil Launches Indefinite Hunger Strike In Mumbai

Manoj Jaran Patil Launches Indefinite Hunger Strike In Mumbai

Mega Block On Sunday, 31-08-2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central & Harbour...

Mega Block On Sunday, 31-08-2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central & Harbour...