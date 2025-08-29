Mumbai News: Riot Control Mock Drill Conducted At Bandra Terminus Ahead Of Ganeshotsav And Eid-e-Milad To Ensure Passenger Safety

Police and RPF conduct riot control mock drill at Bandra Terminus ahead of festive season | File Photo

Mumbai: In preparation for the ongoing Ganeshotsav and the upcoming Eid-e-Milad festival, a riot control mock drill was conducted at Bandra Railway Terminus on Thursday. The exercise, held between 2:40 pm and 4:30 pm, was aimed at evaluating the readiness of security forces to manage potential crowd-related disturbances during the festive season.

Simulated Altercation Creates Crowd Disturbance

The mock scenario unfolded at the station’s main ticket booking hall, where a simulated altercation between two groups of passengers led to a quickly escalating situation. A growing crowd was portrayed to mimic the conditions of a tense, riot-like atmosphere.

“As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the Riot Control Plan, the local police initially observed the situation to assess its severity. Once it escalated, a riot control platoon was deployed to restore order,” said a senior official involved in the exercise.

Multi-Agency Response in Action

The drill involved a coordinated response from multiple security agencies. A total of 24 personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP), including a Police Inspector, a Police Sub-Inspector, four Assistant Sub-Inspectors, and five Home Guards, participated in the operation. They were joined by 14 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, along with local police staff and a mobile response van unit.

Order Restored with Route March

Once the simulated disturbance was brought under control, security personnel conducted a route march through the station, covering platforms 1 to 7, the booking office, and the connecting footbridges.

Preparedness to Boost Passenger Confidence

“The objective was twofold: to demonstrate the operational preparedness of our forces and to instill confidence among passengers traveling during the festive season,” the official added.

Authorities Urge Public Vigilance

Authorities emphasized that such mock drills are a routine part of security protocols during periods of high footfall, particularly around major festivals, to ensure swift and effective responses in case of real emergencies.

Railway officials have urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperative, assuring that all necessary steps are being taken to maintain safety and order during the celebrations.