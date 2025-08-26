Attention Navi Mumbaikars! Traffic Police Issue Traffic Advisory For Ganpati Immersions 2025, Eid-e-Milad Processions From Aug 28 To Sep 6; Check Affected Routes & Areas | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have announced a series of traffic restrictions and diversions across the city in view of upcoming Ganesh idol immersions and the Eid-e-Milad procession. The measures will remain in effect from August 28 to September 6 to manage heavy festive traffic.

Restrictions Imposed Under Motor Vehicles Act

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade said the restrictions have been imposed under Sections 115, 116(1)(a)(b), and 117 of the Motor Vehicles Act. “These diversions are essential to ensure the smooth movement of processions and to maintain public safety. We appeal to citizens to cooperate and use alternate routes,” Kakade stated.

Immersion and Procession Dates Finalised

The immersion processions will take place on August 28 for one-and-a-half-day Ganesh idols, on August 31 for five-day idols, on September 2 for seven-day idols and Gauri immersions, and on September 6 for Anant Chaturdashi. The Eid-e-Milad procession will be held on September 5. Restrictions will be enforced from 10 a.m. until the processions conclude each day.

Diversions in Vashi, Koparkhairane, Turbhe, CBD and Kalamboli

In Vashi division, vehicles coming from Koparkhairane via Blue Diamond Chowk towards Shivaji Maharaj Chowk will not be permitted and must divert via Kopri Signal, Palm Beach Road, and Arenja Circle.

Similarly, vehicles from Vashi Plaza towards Blue Diamond Chowk will be diverted through Palm Beach, Mahatma Phule Bhavan, Arenja Circle, and Kopri. Traffic from Arenja Circle towards Nur Masjid, Bohra Masjid, and MTNL Chowk will also be restricted and rerouted through Palm Beach, City Bank Chowk, and Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk.

In Koparkhairane division, traffic from Sangam Dairy crematorium road at Sector 19 towards Varishta Chowk in Sector 20 will be restricted, except for immersion vehicles. Alternate movement will be allowed through Jimmy Towers Chowk and Bhimashankar Towers.

In Turbhe division, vehicles will not be allowed to enter Chincholi Talao Road from Sanpada to Manikrao Badoaba Palekar Chowk. Diversions will pass through Gavdevi Chowk in Juinagar and Bharat Gruhnirman Society.

Traffic from Sanpada via Manikrao Badoaba Palekar Chowk to Gavdevi Chowk will be rerouted through Electric Tower and Juinagar. Entry from Shirvane subway to Chincholi Talao will also be restricted, with traffic redirected via Shirvane Ganesh Mandir and Rajiv Gandhi Bridge.

In CBD division, entry between Bhaurao Patil Chowk and Sector 15 will be restricted in both directions, except for immersion vehicles. The alternative route will be through Diwale Junction, Bhaurao Patil Road, and Sector 11.

In Kalamboli division, restrictions will apply from Karavli Chowk to Roadpali Talao via Sector 2, Sector 8, Carmel Chowk, and Rajkamal Society, with parking also prohibited within 200 meters of Roadpali Talao. The alternative route will run through Sector 3, Sunshine Society, Carmel Chowk, Gurudwara Chowk, Palm Vihar, and onward.

Parking and movement from Sunshine Society in Sector 6 to Rajkamal Society in Sector 10, and from Roadpali Talao to Maharashtra School in Sector 14, will also be banned. The diversion route will pass through Sector 17/20, Platinum Building, and D-Mart.

Exemptions for Essential Services

The restrictions will not apply to police vehicles, government vehicles, and essential services. Authorities have urged citizens to plan their travel accordingly and to cooperate with the traffic police to avoid inconvenience.