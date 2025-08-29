 VIDEO: Maharashtra Governor And NDA Vice-Presidential Candidate C P Radhakrishnan Visits Shri Siddhivinayak Temple For Darshan
Governor of Maharashtra and National Democratic Alliance's vice-presidential candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, visited the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple, Prabhadevi , Mumbai, on Friday morning for darshan.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 08:55 PM IST
C P Radhakrishnan offers prayers at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai, ahead of his vice-presidential nomination | X - @CPRGuv

Radhakrishnan Receives Warm Welcome at Temple

Radhakrishnan was received by Sadanand Sarvankar, temple trust chairman; Acharya Pawan Kumar Tripathi, treasurer; honorable trustee Mahesh Mudaliar; Veena Patil, chief executive officer of the temple trust; and Sanjay Rathod, deputy chief executive officer. Radhakrishnan was honoured with a shawl by the temple.

Traditional Puja and Aarti Performed

"He then performed the traditional puja and aarti, and also paid his respects to the idol of Shree in the temple," the temple trust said in a statement.

Recent Tirupati Visit Before Nomination

Radhakrishnan had visited Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, August 28, to offer prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara. He had visited the temple a day before he was nominated as the vice-presidential candidate.

