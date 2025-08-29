 Thane Drug Bust: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested With 2 Kg Hybrid Ganja And MDMA Worth ₹2.38 Crore In Mumbra
The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Thane Police arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly possessing over 2 kilograms of hybrid ganja (weed) and 19 tablets of MDMA (Ecstasy), worth a total of ₹2,38,87,950. The accused has been identified as Sumit Rajkumar Kumawat (21), a resident of Borivali, originally from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

NK GuptaUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Thane Anti-Narcotics Cell arrests 21-year-old with hybrid ganja and MDMA worth ₹2.38 crore in Mumbra | File Photo

Tip-Off Leads to Trap in Mumbra

Acting on a tip-off from a reliable informer that on August 24 a man would arrive at Mumbra, near the old toll naka on Bypass Road in Thane, to sell the contraband, Police Constable Amit Desai alerted his seniors.

Contraband Seized on Spot

A trap was laid, and Kumawat was intercepted at the spot. During the search, police recovered over 2 kg of hybrid ganja and 19 tablets of MDMA (Ecstasy), valued at ₹2.38 crore.

FIR Registered, Custody Ordered

He was taken to Mumbra Police Station for questioning, and an FIR was registered under the provisions of the NDPS Act. Kumawat was later produced in court and remanded in police custody until September 4 for further investigation.

Investigators Probe International Links

Rahul Mhaske, Senior Police Inspector of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, said: "We are investigating the source of the contraband. Preliminary findings suggest that the hybrid ganja and tablets may have been procured from a foreign country. During interrogation, we learned of possible links to an international drug syndicate. Further investigation is underway."

