Thane Crime: Kalyan Police Bust Interstate Drug Trafficking Gang; 13 Arrested, 115 Kg Ganja And Weapons Seized

Kalyan Police seize 115 kg ganja, pistol, vehicles, and arrest 13 in interstate drug bust

Thane: The Kalyan Police have busted an interstate drug trafficking gang, arresting 13 individuals—including a woman—and seizing 115 kilograms of ganja, a pistol, two live cartridges, a walkie-talkie, a car, an auto-rickshaw, and a two-wheeler, with a total estimated value of over ₹70 lakh.

Initial Arrests in Kalyan

According to officials, a special team was formed by the Kalyan Police to curb drug peddling in the region. On August 2, the Khadakpada Police arrested three suspects and recovered ganja and cash from their possession in Kalyan. An FIR was subsequently registered against them.

Network Spread Across States

During the investigation, evidence emerged linking the operation to Badlapur, Solapur, and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Acting on this intelligence, multiple teams were dispatched—under the direction of senior officers—to these locations. The raids led to the seizure of contraband and vehicles valued at over ₹70 lakh.

Walkie-Talkies Used in Forests

Additional Police Commissioner of Thane (East Region), Sanjay Jadhav, stated that due to the lack of mobile network in the Visakhapatnam forests, the gang used walkie-talkies to coordinate their movements. Their modus operandi involved transporting ganja from Visakhapatnam and distributing it across Maharashtra.

1,800 Km Operation by Kalyan Police

“Four of the thirteen accused were arrested from the jungle in Visakhapatnam. Our team traveled nearly 1,800 kilometers to break this distribution network,” Atul Zende DCP Kalyan added.

Accused Identified

The arrested individuals have been identified as: Babar Shaikh (27), Gufram Shaikh, Sunil Rathod, Azad Shaikh, Reshama Shaikh, Sonu Habib Sayyed, Asif Shaikh, Subham Bhandari, Prathmesh Nalavade, Ritesh Gaikwad, Ambadas Khamkar, Akash Bhitade, and Yogesh Jodh.