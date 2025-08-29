Maratha Quota Stir: Thousands Block Freeway, Bring Mumbai To A Halt

The agitated Maratha protestors | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: One man, a political non-entity until a few years ago, brought Mumbai to its knees on Friday. Maratha Kranti Morcha leader Manoj Jarange Patil stormed the city from the interiors of Maharashtra and held it to ransom forcing millions of Mumbaikars to put up with extreme hardship with heavy rains adding to their woes. Because of the Ganesh festival the metropolis' streets were already choc-a-bloc with devotees visiting different pandals.

Traffic Chaos Across Metropolis

The ongoing agitation demanding Maratha reservation intensified on Wednesday as thousands of protesters gathered at Azad Maidan. Demonstrators from various parts of the state are making their way to the protest site, leading to massive traffic congestion on the Mumbai Freeway. With routes ahead blocked, frustrated motorists were forced to abandon their vehicles, bringing traffic on the arterial road to a complete standstill.

Azad Maidan Turns Protest Hub

With the activists blocking arterial roads at CST, Eastern Freeway, BKC and other areas vehicular traffic went for a big toss. Even the local trains were not spared with thousands of protestors jamming the compartments, including those reserved for ladies. Azad Maidan was a sea of humanity with the protestors sporting saffron scarves chanting slogans like ``Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha" (One Maratha is equal to lakh Marathas).

The agitators , spearheaded by Manoj Jarange Patil, has drawn large numbers of Maratha Kranti Morcha supporters, who are marching towards Azad Maidan via the Sion-Panvel route, Panjarpol Road, and Atal Setu. Anticipating the turnout, traffic police had revised traffic arrangements. However, the overwhelming number of vehicles carrying protesters has crippled traffic movement across the city.

Sit-Ins and Slogans

The protesters had planned to use the freeway to reach Azad Maidan, but with traffic restrictions en route thousands of angry supporters staged a sit-in on the road. Their aggressive stance brought vehicular movement to a halt, leaving daily commuters stranded.

“The police misled us by diverting us here and then blocking the route,” one protester said angrily. Another protester, addressing stranded motorists, remarked: “We have left our families for four days to fight for our rights. What harm does it cause you to miss just one day of work"

Meanwhile, commuters voiced their frustration at the disruption. “The police should have informed us in advance about the protest and traffic blocks,” said Meena Desai, one of the stranded citizens.

Protesters arrived in large numbers by train, resulting in heavy crowding on suburban rail services. Slogans of “Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha” echoed across platforms and compartments, with demonstrators wearing saffron T-shirts and caps.

The massive show of strength has further heightened the pressure on civic and law enforcement agencies as the agitation continues to paralyze Mumbai’s key transport routes.

The Maratha reservation agitation has once again gathered storm, with a sea of protesters and activists converging at Azad Maidan. Thousands of Maratha community members, arriving in groups from across Maharashtra, have turned the Azad Maidan area into a protest hub, creating a huge law-and-order challenge for the police.

Jarange-Patil on Friday launched a decisive protest at Azad Maidan. Since then, waves of protesters have been pouring into the city through various routes. The areas around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai Municipal Corporation, and Azad Maidan are witnessing an unprecedented influx, with crowds continuing to swell by the hour.

Defiant Mood, Aggressive Tone

‘Enter from Anywhere, But Be Seen in Mumbai’ : The movement has taken on an aggressive tone, with slogans like ‘`Kuthunahi ghusa, pan Mumbaīt disa'’ (Enter from anywhere, but be seen in Mumbai) resonating loudly. Defying all odds and hardships, protesters are reaching the venue, declaring that they will not back down this time.

Continuous rain has left Azad Maidan waterlogged and muddy, yet protesters were seen sitting directly in the mud with no seating arrangements in place. Many stood in the rain, while others sat on roadsides, blocking vehicular movement and causing a complete traffic standstill in the area.

Selfies, Slogans, and Street Dancing : Chants of ‘Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha’ and ‘Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji’ echoed across the crowd. Many protesters were seen taking selfies and pictures, while groups with drums and traditional instruments broke into dance on the streets, adding an unusual vibrancy to the tense protest.

Trains Overwhelmed

Thousands of protestors poured in through Harbor and Central Railway lines, leading to heavy crowding at CSMT station. Railway Police and RPF officers struggled to manage the influx and streamline movement.

In anticipation of the massive turnout, Mumbai Police deployed over 1,500 personnel at Azad Maidan and surrounding areas. The force includes two Additional Commissioners, six Deputy Commissioners, 200 ACPs and Inspectors, and nearly 1,300 constables. Additionally, units from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Rapid Action Force (RAF), Riot Control Squads, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Bomb Detection & Disposal Squads (BDDS) have been stationed to ensure security.