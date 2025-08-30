Maratha Quota Stir: Manoj Jarange’s Hunger Strike Sparks Political Crossfire In Maharashtra

File

The demand for Maratha reservation has once again ignited political turmoil in Maharashtra, with activist Manoj Jarange beginning an indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan. His announcement has not only drawn large crowds but also triggered a fierce exchange of allegations between the ruling alliance and the Opposition.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed for restraint, insisting that the government was committed to finding a legal and constitutional solution to the issue. “Our stand is clear—we are positive about Maratha reservation. No one should attempt to spark a conflict between the Maratha and OBC communities. Some parties are trying to exploit this issue for political gain, but such divisive politics will backfire,” said Fadnavis, indirectly targeting Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar without naming them.

Addressing the media, Fadnavis accused opposition leaders of taking a “convenient stand” instead of offering concrete solutions. “We are the government that first gave reservation to the Maratha community and implemented schemes for their education, employment, and entrepreneurship. Those now criticizing us are only fanning unrest between two communities,” he said.

He further explained that the state had set up a high-powered committee to examine Jarange’s demands and find a constitutional pathway. “The committee has full powers, and its decisions will carry the weight of a cabinet resolution. Jarange’s demands are being considered seriously, but the solution must be within the framework of law and court directives,” Fadnavis emphasized.



Uddhav Thackeray’s Counterattack

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray lashed back, questioning the government’s credibility. “Fadnavis had promised Maratha reservation within a year when he was in power. Why was it not delivered? Eknath Shinde had sworn in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to give reservation—what happened to that promise?” Thackeray asked.

He added, “Marathas have been exploited politically. If justice must be sought, the Marathi man should come to Mumbai, not Surat. Protesters are not terrorists, they are sons of this soil. The government must stop shifting blame and act now.”

On whether Marathas should get OBC quota benefits, Thackeray replied that the question should be posed to those who promised it earlier. “Even if I say something, what difference will it make? The responsibility lies with the current government,” he remarked.



Eknath Shinde: Opposition Has “No Moral Right”

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde struck a sharp note, saying the Opposition had no moral right to criticize. “When lakhs of Marathas marched in protest earlier, the Shivsena mouthpiece 'Saamana' daily mocked them. That showed their real concern for the community. During my tenure as CM, we gave 10% reservation to Marathas. Even today, benefits continue through scholarships, financial aid schemes, and hostels. We also set up the Justice Shinde Committee to identify Kunbi records. The MVA failed in court, so they cannot speak on this issue now,” Shinde declared.



OBC Leader Raises Allegations

Meanwhile, OBC leader Laxman Hake alleged that some MLAs of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s faction had joined hands with the Opposition to topple the government under the guise of the Maratha reservation agitation. “Jarange himself revealed this political script when he left for Mumbai,” Hake claimed. However, Ajit Pawar dismissed the charge, saying, “Hake’s allegations are not worth any attention.”





Political Support for Jarange

Despite political crossfire, Jarange has received support from across party lines include: Sharad Pawar faction (NCP): Uttamrao Jankar (MLA, Malshiras), Narayan Aba Patil (MLA, Karmala), Bajrang Sonawane (MP, Beed), Sandeep Kshirsagar (MLA, Beed).

Ajit Pawar faction (NCP): Vijaysingh Pandit (MLA, Gevrai), Prakash Solanke (MLA, Majalgaon), Rajesh Vitekar (MLA, Pathri), Raju Navghare (MLA, Wasmat).

Shiv Sena (UBT): Omraje Nimbalkar (MP, Dharashiv), Kailas Patil (MLA, Dharashiv-Kalamb), Sanjay “Bandu” Jadhav (MP, Parbhani).

Peasants and workers Party:Dr. Babasaheb Deshmukh (MLA, Sangola).