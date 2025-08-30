Mumbai Citizens And Feeders Bridge Divide In Stray Dog Debate With Sterilisation And Vaccination Efforts

Sonal Ramnathkar with stray cats |

The subject of stray dogs, Indian pariah dogs, or indies, can evoke strong emotions. Dog lovers admire them for their intelligence and sociability. Others, even when they do not have cynophobia or an irrational fear of canines, detest them, labelling them as violent carriers of fatal diseases like rabies and a source of filth.

Stray Dogs: A Subject of Sharp Divides

This divergence of views has been a source of conflict, sometimes in the form of attacks on feeders and carers of street dogs. A group of residents in south Mumbai are trying to build bridges between the two groups. A sterilisation and vaccination programme by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation with the help of citizens and not-for-profit groups has helped reduce stray dog densities and sterilisation rates to reach 84%. Feeders think this project can be an example of how the contentious issue of stray dogs across Indian cities can be resolved.

Conflicts Between Dog Lovers and Detractors

After nationwide protests against the Supreme Court's order to incarcerate Delhi's stray dogs, Sailesh Ghelani, resident of Breach Candy, was distressed. He wanted to be part of a forum that finds an amicable solution to the problem. He created posters that explain why feeders are good for the community. Placed at strategic locations, the flyers explain that carers perform a very useful function in society by ensuring that the number of stray animals are kept in check. "Feeding makes dogs calmer. Dog carers help the animals familiarise with humans. Feeding is not a crime but hitting an animal carer certainly is,” said Ghelani. "If you ask Chat GPT why animal feeders are important to a community, you will get a list of at least 20 valid points.”

BMC’s Sterilisation and Vaccination Drive

In Worli, Aditya Natarajan, who has a social media platform called 'gullybois", with 20,000 followers, uses the forum to drive home the point that feeding a hungry dog is the first step to reduce the conflict. "The whole idea of feeding the dogs and cats is trying to help everyone eventually. Unfortunately, most people are too narrow-minded to see that," said Natarajan. "It is an ongoing process. When you feed the animals, they trust you and it is much easier to vaccinate and sterilise them; you do not need specialised animal catchers for the work."

Citizens Step In to Support the Programme

While the BMC has a programme to sterilise and vaccinate dogs against rabies, feeders like Natarajan and Ghelani supplement the work by working with not-for-profit groups like Welfare of Stray Dogs (WSD) to neuter the animals and administer vaccines that the municipal corporation does not use, such as the nine-in-one which offers protects the animals from infections like canine hepatitis and distemper.

Organised group of feeders watch every new dog seen in their area. Vaijayanti Chaubal, a resident of Nepean Sea Road, said that her small group of dog feeders and carers ensure that every new entrant is vaccinated and sterilised.

This network of citizens has produced visible results in the areas. "At Priyadarshini Park, we have seen no new puppies for a long time. Fortunately, our housing society is very accepting of stray animals. I believe that if every housing society took care of one dog or cat, we can resolve the issue," said Chaubal.

Sonal Ramnathkar from Marine Drive said that 30 years ago, areas like Kalbadevi had dog packs that scared bikers and pedestrians. “Where are the dogs that chase vehicles? How did this happen? It is because people took an active part in the animal control programme,” said Ramnathkar who adds that the vaccination programme has been such a success that the dogs are living longer lives and volunteers are under strain to help the increasing number of stray dogs. Another inadvertent result of the decline in the number of dogs is the increase in the cat population. Unlike the dog control programme, cat sterilisation is still a new experiment.

Stories of Violence Against Dog Feeders

Henna Rajani, who along with her family, feeds and cares for around 35 street dogs in the Breach Candy area, said that she has rarely seen puppies in the area other than those dumped from other areas. "They do that because they know we will take care of them," said Rajani who has, along with WSD, vaccinated and sterilised around 50 dogs in the last 10 years.

Rajani's family has suffered violence for their work. In 2021, her husband, Raunaq, was assaulted by a local stall owner for feeding stray dogs. The Rajanis filed a police complaint and the accused was convicted to a jail term.

Visible Results: Decline in Puppy Population

The latest count of dog numbers suggest that the population of strays has declined in Mumbai. The sterilisation and vaccination rate in the island city is 84%. Abodh Aras, chief executive officer of WSD said that dog feeders play a crucial role in the project. “They increase the accessibility to the animals for sterilisation and vaccination,” said Aras.

What dog feeders want citizens to know

Dog feeders vaccinate and sterilise dogs and cats so they are free of disease and do not reproduce

Feeding animals teaches the values of kindness, empathy, and coexistence, especially to children.

Regularly fed animals are calmer, friendlier, and less likely to chase or bite people. They stop more dogs from entering the area.

Kindness to animals make a community more humane and progressive.