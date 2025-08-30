MSEDCL Detects TOD Meter Tampering In Badlapur, Vasai; Police Complaints Filed

Two incidents of tampering with newly installed Time of Day (TOD) meters have been detected in Badlapur and Vasai under MSEDCL’s Kalyan division, prompting the power utility to initiate police complaints against the concerned consumers.

Tampering leads to higher bills

MSEDCL has been replacing old meters across the state with advanced TOD meters, which record real-time electricity consumption through a communication port. Despite the system offering consumers a rebate of 80 paise per unit for power used between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., some users allegedly tampered with the devices to lower bills. However, officials noted that such tampering often resulted in higher bills instead of savings.

Quality Control flags irregularities

The Quality Control Department of MSEDCL had been monitoring suspicious consumption patterns, and inspections at consumer premises in Badlapur and Vasai confirmed meter manipulation. Officials said meter tampering is a punishable offence under the Electricity Act, which provides for imprisonment or heavy fines in cases of power theft.

Legal action under Electricity Act

“If any consumer notices TOD meter tampering, they should immediately contact their nearest MSEDCL office,” appealed Chief Engineer Chandramani Mishra.