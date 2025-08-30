 MSEDCL Detects TOD Meter Tampering In Badlapur, Vasai; Police Complaints Filed
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMSEDCL Detects TOD Meter Tampering In Badlapur, Vasai; Police Complaints Filed

MSEDCL Detects TOD Meter Tampering In Badlapur, Vasai; Police Complaints Filed

MSEDCL has been replacing old meters across the state with advanced TOD meters, which record real-time electricity consumption through a communication port.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 02:06 AM IST
article-image

Two incidents of tampering with newly installed Time of Day (TOD) meters have been detected in Badlapur and Vasai under MSEDCL’s Kalyan division, prompting the power utility to initiate police complaints against the concerned consumers.

Tampering leads to higher bills

MSEDCL has been replacing old meters across the state with advanced TOD meters, which record real-time electricity consumption through a communication port. Despite the system offering consumers a rebate of 80 paise per unit for power used between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., some users allegedly tampered with the devices to lower bills. However, officials noted that such tampering often resulted in higher bills instead of savings.

Read Also
Pune Residents Outraged Over Inflated Electricity Bills, Demand Action From MSEDCL
article-image

Quality Control flags irregularities

FPJ Shorts
Mumbaikars Turn To Double Dates During Ganeshotsav, Tinder Data Reveals
Mumbaikars Turn To Double Dates During Ganeshotsav, Tinder Data Reveals
Maratha Protesters Endure Rains And Hardship At Azad Maidan Without Basic Facilities
Maratha Protesters Endure Rains And Hardship At Azad Maidan Without Basic Facilities
Central Railway Announces Mega Block On Sunday; Ganesh Devotees Face Inconvenience
Central Railway Announces Mega Block On Sunday; Ganesh Devotees Face Inconvenience
MSEDCL Detects TOD Meter Tampering In Badlapur, Vasai; Police Complaints Filed
MSEDCL Detects TOD Meter Tampering In Badlapur, Vasai; Police Complaints Filed

The Quality Control Department of MSEDCL had been monitoring suspicious consumption patterns, and inspections at consumer premises in Badlapur and Vasai confirmed meter manipulation. Officials said meter tampering is a punishable offence under the Electricity Act, which provides for imprisonment or heavy fines in cases of power theft.

Legal action under Electricity Act

“If any consumer notices TOD meter tampering, they should immediately contact their nearest MSEDCL office,” appealed Chief Engineer Chandramani Mishra.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbaikars Turn To Double Dates During Ganeshotsav, Tinder Data Reveals

Mumbaikars Turn To Double Dates During Ganeshotsav, Tinder Data Reveals

Maratha Protesters Endure Rains And Hardship At Azad Maidan Without Basic Facilities

Maratha Protesters Endure Rains And Hardship At Azad Maidan Without Basic Facilities

Central Railway Announces Mega Block On Sunday; Ganesh Devotees Face Inconvenience

Central Railway Announces Mega Block On Sunday; Ganesh Devotees Face Inconvenience

MSEDCL Detects TOD Meter Tampering In Badlapur, Vasai; Police Complaints Filed

MSEDCL Detects TOD Meter Tampering In Badlapur, Vasai; Police Complaints Filed

Virar East Gambling Den Busted: 14 Arrested, ₹61,750 Seized By MBVV Crime Branch

Virar East Gambling Den Busted: 14 Arrested, ₹61,750 Seized By MBVV Crime Branch