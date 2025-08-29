Where To Find Artificial Ponds For Ganpati Visarjan In South Mumbai | Complete List |

As the Ganesh festival is currently being celebrated across Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mapped out artificial ponds across the city to provide eco-friendly visarjan options for devotees. Over the years, the civic body has been working to reduce immersion of idols in natural water bodies such as the sea and lakes, by offering designated ponds in various wards. This move not only helps preserve marine life and water quality but also makes immersion more accessible and convenient for citizens in their neighbourhoods.

These immersion sites have been strategically created at gardens, playgrounds, schools and other open spaces so that devotees can perform rituals peacefully without crowding natural immersion points like Girgaon Chowpatty, Dadar Chowpatty and Versova beach. The BMC’s initiative reflects the growing awareness among Mumbaikars to embrace eco-friendly practices while continuing age-old traditions with devotion.

Here is the list of immersion ponds in Mumbai’s main city, ward by ward:

Mumbai City

Gateway of India — 1 Pond — Google Maps

Badhwar Park — 1 Pond — Google Maps

Jamshedji Bandar — 1 Pond — Google Maps

Cooperage Garden — 1 Pond — Google Maps

Veer Sambhaji Maidan, Dongri — 1 Pond — Google Maps

Janabai Rokde Municipal School, Masjid — 1 Pond — Google Maps

Durga Devi Udyan — 2 Ponds — Google Maps

Mumba Devi Udyan — 1 Pond — Google Maps

Sakharam Patil Udyan — 1 Pond — Google Maps

Girgaon Chowpatty — 7 Ponds — Google Maps

Banganga Tank — 2 Ponds — Google Maps

August Kranti Maidan — 2 Ponds — Google Maps

Tardeo Police Quarters — 1 Pond — Google Maps

Tardeo RTO — 2 Ponds — Google Maps

BIT Bldg. No. 11, Mumbai Central — 2 Ponds — Google Maps

Gilder Lane, Mumbai Central — 1 Pond — Google Maps

V. P. Road Junction, Navalkar Lane, Girgaon — 1 Pond — Google Maps

Suryavanshi Udyan, S V P Road — 1 Pond — Google Maps

S. M. Joshi Maidan, Dongarsi Road — 1 Pond — Google Maps

Bhausaheb Hire Udyan, Mumbai Central — 2 Ponds — Google Maps

Byculla Zoo (Veer Jijamata Udyan) — 1 Pond — Google Maps

Jijamata Nagar Maidan, KEM Hospital Compound, Parel — 1 Pond — Google Maps

Municipal Colony Ground, B. J. Marg, Elphinstone — 1 Pond — Google Maps

Elphinstone Road BMC School No. 2 — 1 Pond — Google Maps

Lalit Estate Compound, Delisle Road — 1 Pond — Google Maps

Municipal School No. 1, N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel — 1 Pond — Google Maps

Municipal Colony, Lower Parel — 1 Pond — Google Maps

Sitaram Mill Compound, Lower Parel — 1 Pond — Google Maps

Elphinstone Bridge (West) – near Railway Station — 1 Pond — Google Maps

Mayor’s Bungalow Compound, Shivaji Park — 1 Pond — Google Maps

Dadar Chowpatty — 3 Ponds — Google Maps

Shivaji Park Maidan — 2 Ponds — Google Maps

Chhabildas School Ground, Dadar — 1 Pond — Google Maps

Ranade Road, Near Kabutar Khana, Dadar — 1 Pond — Google Maps

Shivaji Park Police Colony — 1 Pond — Google Maps

Raja Badhe Maidan — 1 Pond — Google Maps

Gokhale Road, Near Portuguese Church — 1 Pond — Google Maps

The ponds provided across wards highlight the BMC’s effort to decentralise idol immersions and ease the environmental burden on natural water bodies. By doing so, the civic body also helps manage traffic congestion and overcrowding during peak visarjan days. With immersion points available close to residential areas, devotees can participate in the festivities without long travel or delays.

In recent years, Mumbai has seen a steady rise in the adoption of eco-friendly Ganesh idols and artificial ponds. This year, too, the civic body’s preparation reflects a balance between faith and responsibility. With lakhs of idols set to be immersed in the coming days, these designated ponds will play a vital role in ensuring smooth, safe, and sustainable celebrations across the city.