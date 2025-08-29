Where To Find Artificial Ponds For Ganpati Visarjan In South Mumbai | Complete List

As the Ganesh festival is currently being celebrated across Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mapped out artificial ponds across the city to provide eco-friendly visarjan options for devotees. Over the years, the civic body has been working to reduce immersion of idols in natural water bodies such as the sea and lakes, by offering designated ponds in various wards. This move not only helps preserve marine life and water quality but also makes immersion more accessible and convenient for citizens in their neighbourhoods.
These immersion sites have been strategically created at gardens, playgrounds, schools and other open spaces so that devotees can perform rituals peacefully without crowding natural immersion points like Girgaon Chowpatty, Dadar Chowpatty and Versova beach. The BMC’s initiative reflects the growing awareness among Mumbaikars to embrace eco-friendly practices while continuing age-old traditions with devotion.
Here is the list of immersion ponds in Mumbai’s main city, ward by ward:
Mumbai City
Gateway of India — 1 Pond — Google Maps
Badhwar Park — 1 Pond — Google Maps
Jamshedji Bandar — 1 Pond — Google Maps
Cooperage Garden — 1 Pond — Google Maps
Veer Sambhaji Maidan, Dongri — 1 Pond — Google Maps
Janabai Rokde Municipal School, Masjid — 1 Pond — Google Maps
Durga Devi Udyan — 2 Ponds — Google Maps
Mumba Devi Udyan — 1 Pond — Google Maps
Sakharam Patil Udyan — 1 Pond — Google Maps
Girgaon Chowpatty — 7 Ponds — Google Maps
Banganga Tank — 2 Ponds — Google Maps
August Kranti Maidan — 2 Ponds — Google Maps
Tardeo Police Quarters — 1 Pond — Google Maps
Tardeo RTO — 2 Ponds — Google Maps
BIT Bldg. No. 11, Mumbai Central — 2 Ponds — Google Maps
Gilder Lane, Mumbai Central — 1 Pond — Google Maps
V. P. Road Junction, Navalkar Lane, Girgaon — 1 Pond — Google Maps
Suryavanshi Udyan, S V P Road — 1 Pond — Google Maps
S. M. Joshi Maidan, Dongarsi Road — 1 Pond — Google Maps
Bhausaheb Hire Udyan, Mumbai Central — 2 Ponds — Google Maps
Byculla Zoo (Veer Jijamata Udyan) — 1 Pond — Google Maps
Jijamata Nagar Maidan, KEM Hospital Compound, Parel — 1 Pond — Google Maps
Municipal Colony Ground, B. J. Marg, Elphinstone — 1 Pond — Google Maps
Elphinstone Road BMC School No. 2 — 1 Pond — Google Maps
Lalit Estate Compound, Delisle Road — 1 Pond — Google Maps
Municipal School No. 1, N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel — 1 Pond — Google Maps
Municipal Colony, Lower Parel — 1 Pond — Google Maps
Sitaram Mill Compound, Lower Parel — 1 Pond — Google Maps
Elphinstone Bridge (West) – near Railway Station — 1 Pond — Google Maps
Mayor’s Bungalow Compound, Shivaji Park — 1 Pond — Google Maps
Dadar Chowpatty — 3 Ponds — Google Maps
Shivaji Park Maidan — 2 Ponds — Google Maps
Chhabildas School Ground, Dadar — 1 Pond — Google Maps
Ranade Road, Near Kabutar Khana, Dadar — 1 Pond — Google Maps
Shivaji Park Police Colony — 1 Pond — Google Maps
Raja Badhe Maidan — 1 Pond — Google Maps
Gokhale Road, Near Portuguese Church — 1 Pond — Google Maps
The ponds provided across wards highlight the BMC’s effort to decentralise idol immersions and ease the environmental burden on natural water bodies. By doing so, the civic body also helps manage traffic congestion and overcrowding during peak visarjan days. With immersion points available close to residential areas, devotees can participate in the festivities without long travel or delays.
In recent years, Mumbai has seen a steady rise in the adoption of eco-friendly Ganesh idols and artificial ponds. This year, too, the civic body’s preparation reflects a balance between faith and responsibility. With lakhs of idols set to be immersed in the coming days, these designated ponds will play a vital role in ensuring smooth, safe, and sustainable celebrations across the city.