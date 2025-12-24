Maharashtra News: DMER Ban On Inter-District Transfers Of MD–MS Students Likely To Trigger Doctor Shortage In District Civil Hospitals

District civil hospitals may face acute doctor shortages after DMER imposed a complete ban on inter-district transfers of postgraduate medical students | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 24: District civil hospitals across the state are likely to face a shortage of doctors after the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) imposed a complete ban on inter-district transfers of postgraduate (MD/MS) students under the District Residency Programme. These hospitals, which used to get support from postgraduate trainees for routine patient care, may now lose crucial medical support.

Students To Complete Residency Only At Parent Medical Colleges

Under the new decision, MD–MS students will be required to complete the District Residency Programme only through the medical colleges where they are currently enrolled. DMER has issued strict instructions to all medical colleges, making it clear that no inter-district transfers will be allowed under any circumstances.

NMC Guidelines Make District Residency Mandatory

As per the National Medical Commission (NMC) notification dated September 16, 2020, the District Residency Programme is mandatory for postgraduate students admitted from the academic year 2020–21 onwards.

The programme requires MD/MS students to undergo three months of district-level training during their third, fourth and fifth semesters. Traditionally, medical colleges send students on a rotational basis to district civil hospitals, often in their home districts.

Postgraduate Trainees Play Key Role In Public Healthcare

During this period, postgraduate trainees play a vital role in public healthcare. Apart from gaining hands-on experience, they actively assist in outpatient departments, emergency services, inpatient care, surgeries and night duties—effectively strengthening the healthcare system in underserved districts.

DMER Flags Administrative Lapses By Colleges And Students

However, DMER noted that in several cases, colleges were forwarding proposals for inter-district transfers, and some students were failing to report at their allotted district hospitals. Viewing this as a serious administrative lapse, the Directorate decided to enforce a blanket ban on inter-district transfers.

Central MARD Opposes Decision

Resident doctors’ body Central MARD has strongly opposed the move. The organisation argued that instead of resolving existing issues, DMER’s decision would worsen the situation in district hospitals.

MARD stated that they had demanded the cancellation of the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from civil surgeons for district residency, but DMER responded by banning inter-district transfers altogether.

Colleges Barred From Sending Transfer Proposals

According to the revised guidelines, medical colleges will no longer submit any proposals to DMER seeking inter-district transfers based on student requests. Colleges have been instructed to strictly adhere to the postings allotted by the Directorate and ensure that students report to the designated hospitals.

Strict Compliance Made Mandatory

DMER has further clarified that inter-district transfers during the District Residency Programme are completely prohibited, regardless of circumstances. All medical institutions and postgraduate students have been directed to strictly comply with the new order.

Experts Warn Of Impact On Rural And Semi-Urban Healthcare

Healthcare experts warn that unless alternative arrangements are made, district civil hospitals—already struggling with manpower shortages—could be severely impacted, potentially affecting patient care in rural, Naxal-affected and semi-urban areas.

