66th Swami Haridas Sangeet Sammelan 2025 To Feature Santoor, Mohan Veena, Dhrupad Performances In Mumbai

The Sur Singar Samsad, in association with the Nanavati Performing and Fine Arts Forum, will hold the 66th Swami Haridas Sangeet Sammelan 2025,

Mumbai: The Sur Singar Samsad, in association with the Nanavati Performing and Fine Arts Forum, will hold the 66th Swami Haridas Sangeet Sammelan 2025, a festival of Indian classical music, between December 25 and December 27 at 6.00pm at the Nanavati College campus, Vallabhai Patel Road, off S V Road, Vile Parle. On December 25, Pandit Abhay Rustum Sopori will perform a santoor recital.

December 25 | Santoor Recital and Vocal Duet

The evening will also feature a vocal duet by Padma Bhushan Acharya Pandit Gokulsavji Maharaj and Dr Goswami Vrajotsavji Maharaj from Indore. On Friday, Pandit Sanju Sahai will play the table in solo, and also accompanied by Ajay Joglekar on the harmonium. The evening will also feature a vocal duet by Pandit Dr Ram Deshpande and Shri Gandhar Deshpande. They will be accompanied by Swapnil Bhise on the tabla and Siddhesh Bicholkar on the harmonium.

On Saturday, Grammy Award winner and Padma Bhushan awardee, Pandit Vishwamohan Bhatt, and Tatri Samrat, Pandit Salil Bhatt, will present a jugalbandi with the mohan veena and satvik veena. They will be supported by Himanshu Mahant on the tabla. Later in the evening, Padma Shri Umakant Gundecha and Anant Gundecha will perform a dhrupad duet. They will be accompanied by Mahant Shree Vishwambhar Nath Mishra on the pakhawaj. Entry to the programme is free.

