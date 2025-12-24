 66th Swami Haridas Sangeet Sammelan 2025 To Feature Santoor, Mohan Veena, Dhrupad Performances In Mumbai
Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
The Sur Singar Samsad, in association with the Nanavati Performing and Fine Arts Forum, will hold the 66th Swami Haridas Sangeet Sammelan 2025, | File Pic

Mumbai: The Sur Singar Samsad, in association with the Nanavati Performing and Fine Arts Forum, will hold the 66th Swami Haridas Sangeet Sammelan 2025, a festival of Indian classical music, between December 25 and December 27 at 6.00pm at the Nanavati College campus, Vallabhai Patel Road, off S V Road, Vile Parle. On December 25, Pandit Abhay Rustum Sopori will perform a santoor recital.

December 25 | Santoor Recital and Vocal Duet

The evening will also feature a vocal duet by Padma Bhushan Acharya Pandit Gokulsavji Maharaj and Dr Goswami Vrajotsavji Maharaj from Indore. On Friday, Pandit Sanju Sahai will play the table in solo, and also accompanied by Ajay Joglekar on the harmonium. The evening will also feature a vocal duet by Pandit Dr Ram Deshpande and Shri Gandhar Deshpande. They will be accompanied by Swapnil Bhise on the tabla and Siddhesh Bicholkar on the harmonium.

