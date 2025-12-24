 Maharashtra Govt Allows Excise-Licensed Bars, Restaurants To Operate Until 5 AM On Christmas, New Year’s Eve
Maharashtra Govt Allows Excise-Licensed Bars, Restaurants To Operate Until 5 AM On Christmas, New Year’s Eve

The Maharashtra government has allowed excise-licensed bars and restaurants to operate till 5 am on December 24, 25 and 31, granting festive relaxations after industry requests to manage crowds, boost tourism and support hospitality operations.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai bars and restaurants get festive relief as Maharashtra allows excise-licensed establishments to operate till 5 am on Christmas and New Year’s Eve | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 24: The Maharashtra government has allowed excise-licensed food and beverage establishments to operate till 5 a.m. on the festive nights of Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The decision comes after the hotel and restaurant association urged the government to extend operating hours.

Earlier Circular Had Excluded Liquor-Serving Establishments

A state government circular dated October 1 allowed hotels and restaurants to operate round the clock, but excise-licensed establishments serving alcohol were excluded.

The Hotel and Restaurant Association Western India (HRAWI) submitted a representation to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting special relaxations in view of the festive demand.

Relaxation Announced For December 24, 25 And 31

On Wednesday, the state government announced relaxations in the operations of excise-licensed food and beverage establishments on December 24, 25 and 31.

The association noted that longer hours during Christmas and New Year have been a long-standing practice, helping hotels and restaurants cater responsibly to public celebrations.

Hospitality Industry Welcomes Govt Decision

Welcoming the government’s decision, HRAWI president Jimmy Shaw said, “The extended timings will help establishments manage guest expectations better, ensure smoother crowd dispersal, create additional employment opportunities and enhance the state’s appeal as a vibrant, safe and globally competitive tourism destination. We thank the government for its continued engagement with the industry.”

