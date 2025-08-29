Navi Mumbai News: Indiranagar Residents Raise Alarm Over Broken Drains Near Ganpati Mandir Ahead Of Festive Rush

Ganpati idol making/festival |

The residents ofIndiranagar Ganpati Padahave raised serious concerns over the poor condition of drains near the Ganpati Mandir, where waterlogging and broken drain covers are posing a major threat to public safety.

According to a written complaint submitted to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) by Siddharam Shivalingappa Sheelwant, Deputy City Chief of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), the drains in the area are completely clogged, causing wastewater to overflow onto the footpath and roads. Additionally, several drain covers are either broken or missing, creating the risk of accidents for pedestrians.

With a public Ganeshotsav pandal set up in the locality, the area witnesses heavy footfall of children, women, and elderly people. The complainant has warned that the unhygienic conditions and damaged infrastructure could lead to accidents, spread of diseases, and other untoward incidents during the festive period.

The letter urged the civic body to immediately clean and unclog the drains, replace all broken or missing covers, and ensure adequate safety measures for citizens during the Ganesh festival.

Residents now await prompt and effective action from the NMMC to address the issue.