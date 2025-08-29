Navi Mumbai Civic Body Faces Allegations Of Flouting High Court’s Ganesh Idol Immersion Order

A volunteer immerse a Ganesh idol into artificial pond during the one and half day visarjan | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Serious allegations have surfaced against the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), with citizen groups claiming that the civic body has allegedly failed to implement the Hon’ble High Court’s directives on Ganesh idol immersions.

Lakhs Spent on 143 Artificial Ponds

As per the High Court order, idols under six feet in height must be immersed in artificial ponds to protect the environment and prevent water pollution . In line with this directive, NMMC has reportedly spent lakhs of rupees constructing 143 artificial ponds across the city.

Citizen Forum Alleges Widespread Non-Compliance

However, Sajag Nagrik Manch, a citizens’ forum, has alleged that the initiative has remained largely on paper. The group claims that in most parts of Navi Mumbai, idol immersions continue to take place in natural ponds, with only a negligible number being immersed in the artificial ponds provided by the corporation.

“This is a clear violation of the High Court’s directions and amounts to contempt of court. The municipal administration must take responsibility,” the forum said in a statement.

Video Evidence Contradicts Official Claims

The group also released a video highlighting the lack of activity at an artificial pond site, contrasting it with scenes of immersions at natural water bodies. Allegations have also been made that volunteers appointed by the corporation were themselves seen immersing small idols directly in natural ponds.

Concerns Over Ponds Built Near Natural Lakes

Criticising the civic administration, the forum questioned whether NMMC was serious about following court orders or merely interested in constructing ponds to showcase compliance. They also pointed out cases where artificial ponds were built adjacent to natural lakes, calling the move “illogical” and claiming that devotees naturally prefer natural water bodies.

The forum has demanded that NMMC publish the following details on its official website:

Expenditure incurred on construction of artificial ponds.

Expenditure on public awareness campaigns for eco-friendly Ganeshotsav.

Actual figures of immersions carried out in artificial ponds versus natural ponds.

While officials may present statistics to the media suggesting compliance, the forum said CCTV footage from immersion sites would reveal the true picture.

The civic administration has yet to respond to the allegations.