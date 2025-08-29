 Navi Mumbai Civic Body Faces Allegations Of Flouting High Court’s Ganesh Idol Immersion Order
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Civic Body Faces Allegations Of Flouting High Court’s Ganesh Idol Immersion Order

Navi Mumbai Civic Body Faces Allegations Of Flouting High Court’s Ganesh Idol Immersion Order

As per the High Court order, idols under six feet in height must be immersed in artificial ponds to protect the environment and prevent water pollution . In line with this directive, NMMC has reportedly spent lakhs of rupees constructing 143 artificial ponds across the city.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 10:53 PM IST
article-image
A volunteer immerse a Ganesh idol into artificial pond during the one and half day visarjan | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Serious allegations have surfaced against the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), with citizen groups claiming that the civic body has allegedly failed to implement the Hon’ble High Court’s directives on Ganesh idol immersions.

Lakhs Spent on 143 Artificial Ponds

As per the High Court order, idols under six feet in height must be immersed in artificial ponds to protect the environment and prevent water pollution . In line with this directive, NMMC has reportedly spent lakhs of rupees constructing 143 artificial ponds across the city.

Citizen Forum Alleges Widespread Non-Compliance

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert As Heavy Rains Lash City, 1 Woman Dead In Wall Collapse At Sakinaka
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert As Heavy Rains Lash City, 1 Woman Dead In Wall Collapse At Sakinaka
Canada: Elderly Jewish Woman Stabbed At Grocery Store In Ottawa By 71-Year-Old Man With History Of Anti-Semitism; PM Mark Carney Responds
Canada: Elderly Jewish Woman Stabbed At Grocery Store In Ottawa By 71-Year-Old Man With History Of Anti-Semitism; PM Mark Carney Responds
Mumbai Crime: Cyber Police Arrest 2 Fraudsters Who Duped Elderly Woman Of ₹1.26 Crore In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam
Mumbai Crime: Cyber Police Arrest 2 Fraudsters Who Duped Elderly Woman Of ₹1.26 Crore In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam
Mumbai News: SHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Assault On Ola Driver In Ghatkopar, Slams Police Inaction
Mumbai News: SHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Assault On Ola Driver In Ghatkopar, Slams Police Inaction

However, Sajag Nagrik Manch, a citizens’ forum, has alleged that the initiative has remained largely on paper. The group claims that in most parts of Navi Mumbai, idol immersions continue to take place in natural ponds, with only a negligible number being immersed in the artificial ponds provided by the corporation.

“This is a clear violation of the High Court’s directions and amounts to contempt of court. The municipal administration must take responsibility,” the forum said in a statement.

Video Evidence Contradicts Official Claims

The group also released a video highlighting the lack of activity at an artificial pond site, contrasting it with scenes of immersions at natural water bodies. Allegations have also been made that volunteers appointed by the corporation were themselves seen immersing small idols directly in natural ponds.

Read Also
Ganeshotsav 2025: NMMC Sets Up 143 Artificial Ponds, 22 Natural Sites For One-And-A-Half Day Ganpati...
article-image

Concerns Over Ponds Built Near Natural Lakes

Criticising the civic administration, the forum questioned whether NMMC was serious about following court orders or merely interested in constructing ponds to showcase compliance. They also pointed out cases where artificial ponds were built adjacent to natural lakes, calling the move “illogical” and claiming that devotees naturally prefer natural water bodies.

The forum has demanded that NMMC publish the following details on its official website:

Expenditure incurred on construction of artificial ponds.

Expenditure on public awareness campaigns for eco-friendly Ganeshotsav.

Actual figures of immersions carried out in artificial ponds versus natural ponds.

While officials may present statistics to the media suggesting compliance, the forum said CCTV footage from immersion sites would reveal the true picture.

The civic administration  has yet to respond to the allegations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert As Heavy Rains Lash City, 1 Woman Dead In Wall...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert As Heavy Rains Lash City, 1 Woman Dead In Wall...

Mumbai Crime: Cyber Police Arrest 2 Fraudsters Who Duped Elderly Woman Of ₹1.26 Crore In...

Mumbai Crime: Cyber Police Arrest 2 Fraudsters Who Duped Elderly Woman Of ₹1.26 Crore In...

Mumbai News: SHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Assault On Ola Driver In Ghatkopar, Slams Police...

Mumbai News: SHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Assault On Ola Driver In Ghatkopar, Slams Police...

Mumbai News: BMC Provides Civic, Health Facilities For Maratha Reservation Protestors At Azad Maidan

Mumbai News: BMC Provides Civic, Health Facilities For Maratha Reservation Protestors At Azad Maidan

India Bloc's Vice Presidential Candidate B Sudershan Reddy Meets MVA Leaders In Mumbai

India Bloc's Vice Presidential Candidate B Sudershan Reddy Meets MVA Leaders In Mumbai