 WR Announces Train Cancellations And Diversions On Gorakhpur Section From Sept 22 To 26
WR Announces Train Cancellations And Diversions On Gorakhpur Section From Sept 22 To 26

Check full list of the cancelled and diverted trains

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 01:27 AM IST
WR Announces Train Cancellations And Diversions On Gorakhpur Section From Sept 22 To 26 | File Photo

 In view of the ongoing work for commissioning of 3rd line between Gorakhpur – Domingarh stations in Gorakhpur – Gonda section, as well as doubling work between Gorakhpur – Nakaha Jungle stations in Gorakhpur – Anand Nagar section over North Eastern Railway, a block is being undertaken from 22nd September to 26th September, 2025. Consequently, a few Western Railway trains will be affected.

Cancellation of Trains:

Train No.15068 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Express Journey commencing on 26th September, 2025 will remain cancelled

Train No.15067 Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Express Journey commencing on 24th September, 2025 will remain cancelled

Train No.15046 Okha – Gorakhpur  Express Journey commencing on 28th September, 2025 will remain cancelle

 Train No.15045 Gorakhpur – Okha Express Journey commencing on 25th September, 2025 will remain cancelled

Short Termination / Origination/ Partial Cancellation of Trains

Train No. 19489 Ahmedabad – Gorakhpur Express Journey commencing on 23rd to 26th September, 2025 will short terminate at Varanasi. Hence, this train will be partially cancelled between Varanasi & Gorakhpur stations.

Train No. 19490 Gorakhpur – Ahmedabad Express Journey commencing on 24rd to 27th September, 2025 will short originate from Varanasi. Hence, this train will be partially cancelled between Gorakhpur & Varanasi stations.

Train No. 19091 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Humsafar Express Journey commencing on 22nd September, 2025 will short terminate at Varanasi. Hence, this train will be partially cancelled between Varanasi & Gorakhpur stations.

Train No. 19092 Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express Journey commencing on 23rd September, 2025 will short originate from Varanasi. Hence, this train will be partially cancelled between Gorakhpur & Varanasi stations.

Train No. 19409 Sabarmati – Thawe Express Journey commencing on 25th September, 2025 will short terminate at Basti. Hence, this train will be partially cancelled between Basti & Thawe stations.

Train No. 19410 Thawe – Sabarmati Express Journey commencing on 27th September, 2025 will short originate from Basti. Hence, this train will be partially cancelled between Thawe & Basti stations.

 Train No. 15046 Okha – Gorakhpur Express Journey commencing on 21st September, 2025 will short terminate at Khalilabad. Hence, this train will be partially cancelled between Khalilabad & Gorakhpur stations.

Diversion of Trains:

Train No. 19037 Bandra Terminus – Barauni Express Journey commencing on 21st to 25th September, 2025 will be diverted via Manak Nagar- Lucknow jn – Sultanpur – Varanasi – Aunrihar - Chhapra stations.

Train No. 19038 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Express Journey commencing on 23rd to 26th September, 2025 will be diverted via Chhapra  - Aunrihar – Varanasi – Sultanpur – Lucknow jn - Manak Nagar  stations.

Train No. 19269 Porbandar – Muzzaffarpur Mail Express Journey commencing on 25th September, 2025 will be diverted via Lucknow jn – Sultanpur – Varanasi – Aunrihar – Chhapra - Muzaffarpur stations.

