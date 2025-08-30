WR Announces Train Cancellations And Diversions On Gorakhpur Section From Sept 22 To 26 | File Photo

In view of the ongoing work for commissioning of 3rd line between Gorakhpur – Domingarh stations in Gorakhpur – Gonda section, as well as doubling work between Gorakhpur – Nakaha Jungle stations in Gorakhpur – Anand Nagar section over North Eastern Railway, a block is being undertaken from 22nd September to 26th September, 2025. Consequently, a few Western Railway trains will be affected.

Cancellation of Trains:

Train No.15068 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Express Journey commencing on 26th September, 2025 will remain cancelled

Train No.15067 Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Express Journey commencing on 24th September, 2025 will remain cancelled

Train No.15046 Okha – Gorakhpur Express Journey commencing on 28th September, 2025 will remain cancelle

Train No.15045 Gorakhpur – Okha Express Journey commencing on 25th September, 2025 will remain cancelled

Short Termination / Origination/ Partial Cancellation of Trains

Train No. 19489 Ahmedabad – Gorakhpur Express Journey commencing on 23rd to 26th September, 2025 will short terminate at Varanasi. Hence, this train will be partially cancelled between Varanasi & Gorakhpur stations.

Train No. 19490 Gorakhpur – Ahmedabad Express Journey commencing on 24rd to 27th September, 2025 will short originate from Varanasi. Hence, this train will be partially cancelled between Gorakhpur & Varanasi stations.

Train No. 19091 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Humsafar Express Journey commencing on 22nd September, 2025 will short terminate at Varanasi. Hence, this train will be partially cancelled between Varanasi & Gorakhpur stations.

Train No. 19092 Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express Journey commencing on 23rd September, 2025 will short originate from Varanasi. Hence, this train will be partially cancelled between Gorakhpur & Varanasi stations.

Train No. 19409 Sabarmati – Thawe Express Journey commencing on 25th September, 2025 will short terminate at Basti. Hence, this train will be partially cancelled between Basti & Thawe stations.

Train No. 19410 Thawe – Sabarmati Express Journey commencing on 27th September, 2025 will short originate from Basti. Hence, this train will be partially cancelled between Thawe & Basti stations.

Train No. 15046 Okha – Gorakhpur Express Journey commencing on 21st September, 2025 will short terminate at Khalilabad. Hence, this train will be partially cancelled between Khalilabad & Gorakhpur stations.

Diversion of Trains:

Train No. 19037 Bandra Terminus – Barauni Express Journey commencing on 21st to 25th September, 2025 will be diverted via Manak Nagar- Lucknow jn – Sultanpur – Varanasi – Aunrihar - Chhapra stations.

Train No. 19038 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Express Journey commencing on 23rd to 26th September, 2025 will be diverted via Chhapra - Aunrihar – Varanasi – Sultanpur – Lucknow jn - Manak Nagar stations.

Train No. 19269 Porbandar – Muzzaffarpur Mail Express Journey commencing on 25th September, 2025 will be diverted via Lucknow jn – Sultanpur – Varanasi – Aunrihar – Chhapra - Muzaffarpur stations.