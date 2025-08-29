Mumbai News: Kandivali's Shatabdi Hospital Launches Disability Department, Eases Access For Western Suburbs

Differently-abled residents of Mumbai’s western suburbs can now obtain disability certificates at Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali. | FPJ

Mumbai: In a major relief for differently-abled residents of Mumbai’s western suburbs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started issuing disability certificates at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, popularly known as Shatabdi Hospital, in Kandivali.

This long-awaited facility is expected to benefit patients suffering from eye-related conditions, ENT (ear, nose, and throat) ailments, and leprosy, who until now had to travel long distances to hospitals like Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle to obtain the mandatory certificates.

Previously, Residents Faced Long Commutes

Until recently, disability certificates were issued only at select medical colleges in Mumbai. Among BMC-run suburban hospitals, Rajawadi Hospital was the only one authorized to provide certificates after conducting necessary tests related to eye and orthopedic conditions.

This forced residents from western suburbs to make repeated visits to Cooper Hospital or other distant facilities, causing severe inconvenience—especially for the differently-abled who already face mobility challenges.

Appointment Process Through UDID Portal

Hospital Superintendent Dr. Ajay Gupta announced that applicants must now book an appointment online through the Unique Disability ID (UDID) portal. After a scheduled medical evaluation at Shatabdi Hospital, the certificate will be issued from the same facility.

Special Disability Certificate OPD Every Wednesday

To streamline the process further, a special Disability Certificate OPD will be organized every Wednesday. Dr. Gupta added that the approval for this facility came after eight months of continuous follow-ups and procedural clearances, and the service has now been fully rolled out.

The move is being hailed as a much-needed solution to a long-standing problem. With the rapid expansion of suburban areas and rising population density, the demand for local medical facilities has also grown. The absence of a disability certification center in the western suburbs forced many to spend time, money, and energy traveling, which was especially burdensome for differently-abled patients.

Significant Relief for Suburban Residents

Now, with this facility operational at Shatabdi Hospital, thousands of residents from Kandivali, Borivali, Malad, and beyond can obtain their disability certificates without the hardship of long commutes. For patients with eye disorders, ENT conditions, and leprosy, this step marks a significant easing of their struggles.