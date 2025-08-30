Mumbai News: WR Announces Jumbo Night Block At Mumbai Central For Track And Signal Maintenance | Representational Image

Mumbai: Western Railway will operate a Jumbo Block at Mumbai Central (Main) station for essential track, signaling, and overhead equipment maintenance. The block will be implemented on all lines from 12:30 am to 4:00 am, during the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, 30th/31st August 2025.

According to WR officials, the maintenance work is part of routine safety measures to ensure smooth train operations. Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly during this window.

Read Also Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri Performs First Ganesh Aarti At Sanatan Math In Mumbai

Importantly, the railway clarified that there will be no block during daytime on Sunday, 31st August 2025, across the Western Railway suburban section.