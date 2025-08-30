Mumbaikars Turn To Double Dates During Ganeshotsav, Tinder Data Reveals | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil



While a festival like Ganesh Chaturthi is known for ‘soft launching’ your parter to your family, the single youth is using this opportunity to go on a first date with double fun. Tinder’s latest data shows that singles are now opting for double dates specially during religious festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi.

Festivals Fuel Dating Experiments

For Mumbaikers, festivals are more than just celebrations as they’re a natural place to connect. According to dating application Tinder, nearly 38% use festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi to introduce matches their matches to their families while 43% of Gen Z in India say cultural celebrations are their go-to first-date pick.

However, the new trend shows that during Ganesh Chaturthi, singles aren’t just stepping out for modaks and music, they’re pairing up with their besties for double the fun, double the dating energy. Tinder has also come up with a new double date feature, which helps friends match in pairs and take the festive vibe to a whole new level. According to the dating app’s internal data, over 37% of Gen Z in India have already been on a double date, while 66% say they’d be interested in trying one. Moreover, it said that people who have been using the double date feature, send 35% more messages per match than in one-on-one chats, making it easier to break the ice and keep the energy going. With nearly 30% of Gen Zs in India actively seeking out potential partners during these events, the festive season becomes a prime time for exploring new connections with your bestie by your side.

Rise of Double Dates in Mumbai

The data shows that one in three young singles in Mumbai have used Tinder to find a date during a festival or cultural event, showing that blending friends, festivities, and dating makes first-meet jitters easier to handle. Dr. Chandni Tugnait, Tinder’s Relationship Expert in India, said, “Group settings and festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi naturally take the pressure off a first date. You get to observe how someone interacts with others, revealing qualities like kindness, patience, and inclusiveness. These small, unfiltered moments of community connection let authenticity shine.”

Tinder claimed that it’s double date feature has quickly become a Gen Z favourite since its launch in July, with 92% of users under the age of 30 and mentions of “double dates” in Tinder bios up 65%. Moreover, Nearly 36% of users say they feeling comfortable and safe throughout the date is what makes it successful.

Youth Redefining Social Connections

“For Gen Z, friends are their emotional safety net. Bringing them along on a Double Date creates instant ease. Pandal hopping or soaking in the festive buzz with a buddy lets you lean on shared humour, inside jokes, and familiar energy while still exploring someone new. It lowers the stakes, reduces awkward silences, and helps you show up as your most authentic self,” added Dr. Tugnait.