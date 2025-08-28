 Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Girgaoncha Raja's Majestic Pheta Creates Record Tallest & Heaviest Turban
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGanesh Chaturthi 2025: Girgaoncha Raja's Majestic Pheta Creates Record Tallest & Heaviest Turban

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Girgaoncha Raja's Majestic Pheta Creates Record Tallest & Heaviest Turban

The majestic turban measures six feet in height and 15 feet in circumference diameter. The 200 kgs of fabric is 60 meters in length and crafted from velvet, satin, wool, zari, and cotton padding designed by costume maker, Suresh Dresswala. The turban crowns the 24-feet-tall Ganesha and took five days to create.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
Girgaoncha Raja Creates Record With Tallest & Heaviest Turban On Ganesh Idol |

Mumbai: The Girgaoncha Raja Ganesha at Nikadwari Lane has earned a mention in the World Records Book of India for the tallest and heaviest pheta or Maharashtrian turban placed on an Ganeshotsav idol.

The majestic turban measures six feet in height and 15 feet in circumference diameter. The 200 kgs of fabric is 60 meters in length and crafted from velvet, satin, wool, zari, and cotton padding designed by costume maker, Suresh Dresswala. The turban crowns the 24-feet-tall Ganesha and took five days to create.

The 98-year-old Nikadwari Lane Sarvajanik Shree Ganeshotsav Mandal, created a record in 2024 for the tallest shadu mati or clay idol. This year, the deity's pheta was officially recognised by the World Records Book of India as the largest, tallest, and heaviest traditional Maharashtrian pheta.

Read Also
Ratnagiri In Just 3 Hours! Prices, Routes, Everything To Know About Mumbai-Konkan Ro-Ro Ferry...
article-image

The Girgaon mandal, recognised as a pioneer of an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav festival, said that the pheta symbolises Maharashtra’s pride, devotion, and cultural heritage. "This monumental creation is more than just a record; it is a historic emblem of tradition, unity, and craftsmanship, inspiring generations to uphold the cultural grandeur of Maharashtra," said Ganesh Lingayat, secretary of Nikadwari Lane Sarvajanik Shree Ganeshotsav Mandal.

FPJ Shorts
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expands Stamp Duty Exemption To Ex-Servicemen & Differently Abled
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expands Stamp Duty Exemption To Ex-Servicemen & Differently Abled
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Amendments In Home Guard Recruitment Rules
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Amendments In Home Guard Recruitment Rules
Navi Mumbai News: Man Burns Wife Alive In Front Of 7-Year-Old Daughter On Suspicion Of Infidelity
Navi Mumbai News: Man Burns Wife Alive In Front Of 7-Year-Old Daughter On Suspicion Of Infidelity
Mumbai News: NDPS Court Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Drug Trafficking, Raps Prosecution Over 'Loose Grounds'
Mumbai News: NDPS Court Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Drug Trafficking, Raps Prosecution Over 'Loose Grounds'

Sushma Narvekar, chief editor of World Records Book of India, said, “The majestic pheta of Girgaocha Raja is not merely the largest and heaviest, but a crown of Maharashtra’s cultural pride. It beautifully blends tradition, devotion, and artistry—etched forever in the World Records Book of India.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: Man Burns Wife Alive In Front Of 7-Year-Old Daughter On Suspicion Of Infidelity

Navi Mumbai News: Man Burns Wife Alive In Front Of 7-Year-Old Daughter On Suspicion Of Infidelity

Mumbai News: NDPS Court Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Drug Trafficking, Raps Prosecution Over 'Loose...

Mumbai News: NDPS Court Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Drug Trafficking, Raps Prosecution Over 'Loose...

Ganeshotsav 2025: Nearly 30,000 Ganpati Idols Immersed Peacefully On Day 2 In Mumbai, BMC Sets Up...

Ganeshotsav 2025: Nearly 30,000 Ganpati Idols Immersed Peacefully On Day 2 In Mumbai, BMC Sets Up...

Mumbai News: Over 5,400 Ganesh Idols Immersed Peacefully After 1.5-Day Visarjan

Mumbai News: Over 5,400 Ganesh Idols Immersed Peacefully After 1.5-Day Visarjan

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Girgaoncha Raja's Majestic Pheta Creates Record Tallest & Heaviest Turban

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Girgaoncha Raja's Majestic Pheta Creates Record Tallest & Heaviest Turban