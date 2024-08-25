 Maharashtra: PM Modi To Visit Jalgaon Today To Felicitate 11 Lakh New 'Lakhpati Didis'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: PM Modi To Visit Jalgaon Today To Felicitate 11 Lakh New 'Lakhpati Didis'

Maharashtra: PM Modi To Visit Jalgaon Today To Felicitate 11 Lakh New 'Lakhpati Didis'

Since the inception of the scheme for making 'Lakhpati Didis' - a woman member of a self-help group earning Rs 1 lakh annually - one crore women have already joined the rank.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 08:53 AM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi | X

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jalgaon in Maharashtra on Sunday to felicitate 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didis' who achieved the mark during the third term of his government.

PM Modi To Release A Revolving Fund Of ₹2,500 Crore

An official statement on Saturday said Modi would also release a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore that would benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups (SHGs).

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Vadhvan Port Project Extends EoI Deadline To Aug 23; PM Modi To Attend Ground-Breaking...
article-image

He will disburse bank loans of Rs 5,000 crore, which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs, it added.

FPJ Shorts
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Raid At RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh's House, 14 Other Locations In Corruption Probe
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Raid At RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh's House, 14 Other Locations In Corruption Probe
'Kabutar Ki Tarah Koodta Rehta Hai': Indian Umpire Brutally Mocks Mohammad Rizwan For Appealing Consistently; VIDEO
'Kabutar Ki Tarah Koodta Rehta Hai': Indian Umpire Brutally Mocks Mohammad Rizwan For Appealing Consistently; VIDEO
Jeyyam Global Foods To Come Out With IPO On September 2; To Raise ₹80-82 Crore
Jeyyam Global Foods To Come Out With IPO On September 2; To Raise ₹80-82 Crore
'India, I'm Coming Back!': Dua Lipa Pens Note Ahead Of Mumbai Concert - Check Date, Venue & How To Book Tickets Online
'India, I'm Coming Back!': Dua Lipa Pens Note Ahead Of Mumbai Concert - Check Date, Venue & How To Book Tickets Online

Since the inception of the scheme for making 'Lakhpati Didis' - a woman member of a self-help group earning Rs 1 lakh annually - one crore women have already joined the rank.

The government has set a target to make three crores 'Lakhpati Didis'.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: PM Modi To Visit Jalgaon Today To Felicitate 11 Lakh New 'Lakhpati Didis'

Maharashtra: PM Modi To Visit Jalgaon Today To Felicitate 11 Lakh New 'Lakhpati Didis'

Mumbai Viral Video: Female School Student Abused, Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Girls In Versova's...

Mumbai Viral Video: Female School Student Abused, Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Girls In Versova's...

Mumbai: TISS Justifies PSF Ban As 'Workload Reduction', Announces Review Of Decision

Mumbai: TISS Justifies PSF Ban As 'Workload Reduction', Announces Review Of Decision

BMC: Carnac Bridge Reconstruction Stalled As Railways Deny Megablock For Girder Installation

BMC: Carnac Bridge Reconstruction Stalled As Railways Deny Megablock For Girder Installation

Giant Hoardings : Bombay HC Asks Govt To Take Serious Cognisance Of Permissions Granted By Gram...

Giant Hoardings : Bombay HC Asks Govt To Take Serious Cognisance Of Permissions Granted By Gram...