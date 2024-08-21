Navi Mumbai: Vadhvan Port Project Extends EoI Deadline To Aug 23; PM Modi To Attend Ground-Breaking Ceremony In Palghar On August 30

Vadhvan Port | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: The Vadhvan Port Project Limited (VPPL), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed for implementation of the project with equity from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), has extended the deadline to submit the Expression of Interest (EoI). Earlier, the last date to file the application online was August 20, but now it has been extended to August 23, 2024.

The EoI has been invited for the development and maintenance of land to be created offshore of Vadhavan Coast by dredging, reclamation and construction of offshore protection bund for the port on public private partnership (HAM and Annuity model).

“We had conducted the pre-application conference on August 1 and set August 20 as the last date of filing of the applications. However, we have now decided to extend the last date to August 23 due to some technical issues while submitting the applications online,” JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh said and added, “We will start further process for tendering once we receive EoI applications.”

The document containing details of application for EoI can be downloaded from http://eprocure.gov.in and details about the project from VPPL Official Website www.vadhvanport.in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest for the ground-breaking ceremony of the project to be held at CIDCO ground in Palghar on August 30. In the wake of this, Palghar District Collector Govind Bodke held a review meeting on August 20 wherein senior officials from the JNPA, collectorate, police department and others were present.

“It was a routine meeting about making arrangements ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Palghar, probably for the first time. While various committees have been formed to ensure proper measures are taken and no inconvenience is caused to anyone. Proper security arrangements have also been made for the function,” Bodke said.

Having a total capacity of 24.5 million TEUs, it will be a competitive port for logistics providing connectivity to Maharashtra, Gujarat and National Capital Region (NCR). With a navigational channel depth of 20m, it will help provide connectivity to the Middle East and Europe connectivity corridor for economic integration.

The port shall be developed on a landlord model with all basic infrastructure such as breakwater, rail & road connectivity, power & water lines, common infrastructure and supporting services. The Cargo/Container Terminals including the cargo handling infrastructure will be developed and operated by the concessionaires to be awarded as per PPP policy of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW).

The strategic placement of the Vadhvan Port will facilitate the call of container traffic. The port will bridge international and Indian coasts that will accelerate the economies of scale and mitigate the logistics cost. The total project cost, including the component of land acquisition, is Rs 76,220 Crore. This will include core infrastructure, terminals and other commercials in PPP mode.

The port will have nine container terminals, each of 1,000 meters length; four multipurpose berths; four liquid cargo berths; a Ro-Ro berth; a coastal cargo berth and a Coast Guard berth. The project involves reclamation of 1,448 Ha in offshore areas and construction of 10.14 km of breakwater, container/cargo storage areas.