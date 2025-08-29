‘Disgusting, Disgraceful’: BJP Reacts to TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s ‘Amit Shah’s Head Should Be Cut Off’ Remark

TMC MP Mahua Moitra (L) & Union Home Minister Amit Shah (R) | File Pics

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday sparked controversy after she made derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

While interacting with reporters about the issue of infiltration of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants into the Indian territory, the TMC MP said that Amit Shah must be beheaded and his severed head should be placed on the table for display.

“I am asking if there is no one to protect our borders and people from other nations are entering India in lakhs and crores…If they are eyeing our mothers and sisters…If they are taking over our land…Then first, Amit Shah’s head must be chopped off and put on the table,” Moitra said in Bengali.

BJP Reacts

Bhartiya Janata Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari reacted to the statement on Friday. Taking to X he said, "Amit Shah's head should be cut off and put on the table says Mahua Moitra. Disgusting, Disgraceful! That line from Mahua Moitra is beyond politics, it is pure hate speech, drenched in venom. Her level has stooped this low under able guidance by Mamata Banerjee’s TMC!"

"When Mahua talks of beheading the Home Minister, it exposes TMC’s frustration and the violent culture that is tarnishing Bengal’s image and dragging the state behind," BJP West Bengal said on X.

TMC MP Responds To Backlash

The TMC MP reacted to the flak from the BJP over her remarks. “Modus operandi of BJP troll cell – pick one issue, give it to all resident twits ( & an “a" instead of an “i" would be just as well) & make it “viral “ on social media. Today’s theme is Mahua Moitra’s Off With His Head metaphor. Long live my infamy, guys. Love it," she said on X.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech, warned people of a pre-meditated conspiracy to change the country's demography through illegal infiltration and said no nation can tolerate intruders, as he announced a high-powered demographic mission to tackle the problem.