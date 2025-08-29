RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Emphasizes Akhand Bharat, Unity Through Ancestors, Sanskriti, And Motherland In Delhi Lecture

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | X @ANI

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that Bharat is Akhand (undivided) and its unity rests on its ancestors, sanskriti, and motherland.

"Bharat is Akhand (undivided); it is a fact of life. Our ancestors, sanskriti, and motherland unite us. Akhand Bharat is not merely about politics but about the unity of the people's consciousness. When this sentiment awakens, everyone will live in peace and prosperity," Bhagwat said while addressing questions related to various issues concerning the Sangh on Thursday, the final day of a three-day lecture series in Delhi.

He emphasised that it is a misconception to believe that the Sangh is opposed to anyone.

"Our ancestors and sanskriti are the same. Worship practices may differ, but our identity is one. Changing religion does not change one's community. Mutual trust must be built on all sides. Muslims must overcome the fear that joining hands with others will erase their Islam." He also noted that the Hindu society's sentiments regarding Mathura and Kashi are natural.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Bhagwat interacted with people from various walks of life at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi, during the centenary dialogue programme marking 100 years of RSS.

On the third day, he responded to queries related to the Sangh. The theme of the conference was "100 Years of RSS Journey - New Horizons."

RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, Northern Region Sanghchalak Pawan Jindal, and Delhi Prant Sanghchalak Anil Agarwal were present on stage. The programme was conducted by Prant Karyavah Anil Gupta.

In his speech, Bhagwat highlighted the role of the Sangh in Bharat's freedom struggle and various social movements. He said the Sangh never raises a separate flag for social movements, but swayamsevaks are free to contribute wherever good work is being done.

Clarifying the working method of RSS, Bhagwat said, "The Sangh has no subordinate organisations; all are independent, autonomous, and self-reliant."

Sometimes, differences may appear between the Sangh and its associated organisations or political parties, but, he explained, this is part of the search for truth. Considering struggle as a means of progress, everyone works selflessly in their respective fields.

"There can be differences of opinion, but never differences of heart. This conviction takes everyone to the same destination," he said.

Speaking on cooperation with other political parties and on those who have held opposing views of the Sangh, Bhagwat gave examples of how leaders--from Jayprakash Narayan to Pranab Mukherjee--changed their opinion about RSS over time. "If help is sought from the Sangh for good work, we always extend support. If obstacles come from the other side, respecting their wish, the Sangh withdraws."

Bhagwat said, "We should not be job-seekers but job-givers. The illusion that livelihood means a job must end." He stressed that this will benefit society and reduce pressure on jobs. "The government can provide at most 30 per cent of employment opportunities; the rest must be earned through our own labour. Considering some work as 'lowly' has harmed society. Dignity of Labour must be established. Youth have the strength to build their families, and from this strength, Bharat can provide a workforce to the world."

On the subject of population, Bhagwat emphasised the need for balance in birth rates. He said, "In the national interest, every family should have three children and limit themselves to that. The population should remain controlled, yet sufficient. For this, the new generation must be prepared." He noted that birth rates among all religions are declining.

While speaking on demographic change, he expressed objection over conversions and infiltration. "Demographic changes can have serious consequences, even leading to partition of a country. More than numbers, intent is the real concern. Conversions must not happen through coercion or force--if they do, they must be stopped. Infiltration is also worrying. Jobs should be given to our own citizens, not to illegal immigrants," he said.

Bhagwat said the Sangh had opposed the partition of Bharat and that its adverse consequences are visible today in the neighbouring countries that were separated. "Bharat is Akhand (undivided)--it is a fact of life. Ancestors, sanskriti, and motherland unite us. Akhand Bharat is not just politics but the unity of the people's consciousness. When this sentiment awakens, everyone will be happy and peaceful."

Bhagwat based Hindu-Muslim unity on shared ancestry and sanskriti. He said a false notion has been spread that the Sangh is against someone. "This veil must be lifted and the Sangh should be seen as it is. We say 'Hindu'; you may call it 'Bharatiya'--the meaning is the same. Our ancestors and sanskriti are common."

He clarified that while modes of worship may differ, identity remains one. "Changing religion does not change the community. Both sides must build trust. Hindus must awaken their strength, and Muslims must shed the fear that joining together will end Islam."

He added, "We may follow Christianity or Islam, but we are not Europeans or Arabs; we are Bharatiyas. The leaders of these religions must teach their followers this truth."

Bhagwat also said that places in Bharat should not be named after invaders; it does not mean that it cannot be in the names of Muslims, but rather in the name of true heroes who inspire us, such as Abdul Hamid, Ashfaqullah Khan and APJ Abdul Kalam.

He firmly stated, "If the Sangh were a violent organisation, we would not have reached 75 thousand places. There is not a single example of a Sangh Swayamsevak being involved in violence. On the contrary, one should look at the service work of the Sangh, which Swayamsevaks carry out without any discrimination."

On the subject of reservation, Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said, "Reservation is not a matter of argument, but of sensitivity. If injustice has been done, it must be corrected."

He clarified that the Sangh has always supported constitutionally valid reservations and will continue to do so. "As long as the beneficiaries feel the need, the Sangh will stand with them. To give up for one's own people is Dharma."

On Hindu scriptures and the Manusmriti, Bhagwat said, "In 1972, religious leaders had clearly stated that untouchability and caste-based discrimination have no place in Hindu Dharma. If references to caste discrimination are found somewhere, they must be understood as misinterpretations."

He explained that Hindus do not follow one single scripture, nor has it been the case that all lived strictly by one text. "We have two standards of conduct--one is scripture, the other is 'lok' (the people). What the people accept becomes practice. And the people of Bharat oppose caste discrimination. The Sangh also inspires leaders of all communities to come together, and together they should care for themselves and for the whole society."

He further said that religious and social programmes should enhance quality and values among people, and the Sangh works in this direction.

On the subject of language, Bhagwat said, "All Bharatiya languages are national, but for mutual communication, we need one Vyawahar Bhasha (common language)--and it should not be foreign." He added that ideals and conduct are the same in every language, so there is no need for dispute. "We must know our mother tongue, we should be able to converse in the language of our region, and we should adopt one common language for everyday interaction. This is the way to the prosperity and unity of Bharatiya languages. Apart from this, there is no harm in learning the languages of the world."

