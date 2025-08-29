'Modiji Is Father-Like Figure To Us, We're Safe In Japan Because Of His Connections': Indian Woman In Tokyo - Video

'Modiji Is Father-Like Figure To Us, We're Safe In Japan Because Of His Connections: Indian Woman In Tokyo | X/@narendramodi/@ians

Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora after he reached Japan's capital Tokyo, on Friday morning. A video of a member of the Indian diaspora praising PM Modi is going viral. The woman got emotional while narrating her experience when she first saw the Prime Minister. She said that PM Modi is like a fatherly figure to her.

"Door se chalke aate dekha na, aisa laga ke koi humara bda, koi baap-type wahaan se chalke aa rha hai. Mera toh blackout ho gya (When I saw him from a distance, I felt like somebody like my father was coming. He was walking towards me, and I blacked out)," the woman told IANS.

"I felt so good. I can't say anything. It is a proud moment.... We are all living safely in Japan because of his (PM Modi) connections," she added.

PM Modi on Friday arrived in Tokyo for a two-day visit. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude toward the Indian community for the warm welcome in Tokyo. He said that he is "deeply touched by the warmth and affection" that he received upon his arrival.

PM Modi praised the Indian community in Japan for their contribution to Japanese society and commended their commitment to preserving their cultural roots.

"Deeply touched by the warmth and affection of the Indian community here in Tokyo. Their commitment to preserving our cultural roots while contributing meaningfully to Japanese society is truly commendable," PM Modi said in a post on X.

As PM Modi arrived in Tokyo, a group of Japanese people dressed up in Rajasthani attire welcomed him with a traditional folk song. Another group performed various classical dances, including Mohiniyattam, Kathak, Bharatnatyam, and Odissi.

Following the Japan visit, the Prime Minister will travel to China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.