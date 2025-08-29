'Extremely Unbecoming': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Condemns Use Of Indecent Language Against PM Modi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday condemned the use of indecent language in an alleged video against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a political rally. | ANI

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday condemned the use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the dais of Congress-RJD in Darbhanga district even as police have arrested a person in this connection.

Nitish commented on ‘X’, “The use of indecent language against the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platform during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga is extremely undignified, and I condemn it,”

दरभंगा में वोटर अधिकार यात्रा के दौरान कांग्रेस और राजद के मंच से माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी और उनकी स्व॰ माता जी के विरूद्ध जिस प्रकार की अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग किया गया है वह अत्यंत अशोभनीय है और मैं इसकी निंदा करता हूं। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 29, 2025

Meanwhile, police have arrested a man, identified as Rizvi alias Raja in Darbhanga late last night.

Rizvi had allegedly used abusive language against PM and his late mother from an open stage Darbhanga district during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi`s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga district on Wednesday. The incident had taken place at Bithauli Chowk under Simri police station limits in the district.

कांग्रेस और आरजेडी के मंच से आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के लिए प्रयुक्त अभद्र भाषा अत्यंत निंदनीय एवं राजनीतिक मर्यादा का पतन है।



INDI गठबंधन के नेताओं द्वारा किया गया यह कृत्य सिर्फ प्रधानमंत्री जी का नहीं, बल्कि 140 करोड़ भारत वासियों की भावनाओं का अपमान है।… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 28, 2025

A complaint was also lodged at Cyber police station in this connection. On the basis of that complaint, an FIR was registered at Simri police station in Darbhanga district. Raja is a native of Bhopura village under Singhwara police station limits in Darbhanga district.

Taking a serious note of the matter, Darbhanga SP Jagunath Reddy directed the officer-in-charge of Simri police station to nab the man at the earliest.

#WATCH | Kothambi, North Goa | On a viral video purportedly showing derogatory remarks against PM Modi and his mother at an INDIA bloc event in Darbhanga, Goa CM Pramod Sawant says, "I condemn the words used by someone against the late mother of PM Modi, from the stage of Rahul… pic.twitter.com/xFP7eq10p1 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2025

