'Extremely Unbecoming': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Condemns Use Of Indecent Language Against PM Modi

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday condemned the use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the dais of Congress-RJD in Darbhanga district even as police have arrested a person in this connection.
Nitish commented on ‘X’, “The use of indecent language against the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platform during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga is extremely undignified, and I condemn it,”
Meanwhile, police have arrested a man, identified as Rizvi alias Raja in Darbhanga late last night.
Rizvi had allegedly used abusive language against PM and his late mother from an open stage Darbhanga district during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi`s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga district on Wednesday. The incident had taken place at Bithauli Chowk under Simri police station limits in the district.
A complaint was also lodged at Cyber police station in this connection. On the basis of that complaint, an FIR was registered at Simri police station in Darbhanga district. Raja is a native of Bhopura village under Singhwara police station limits in Darbhanga district.
Taking a serious note of the matter, Darbhanga SP Jagunath Reddy directed the officer-in-charge of Simri police station to nab the man at the earliest.
shad had apologised for the incident.