‘Dhaan ki Roti Tawa Mein, Virodhi...’: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Taunts Rivals, Vows Bihar’s Progress In Sitamarhi

Bettiah: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday expressed his desire for the progress of Bihar and happiness in everyone's life.

As he visited Janaki Temple in Sitamarhi, Yadav said, "We took the blessings of Mata Janaki and we all want Bihar to develop..."

The RJD leader humorously remarked at his opponents, akin to his father Lalu Yadav's metaphor of "rice grains flying off a hot griddle, are now scattered and ineffective." He said, "Dhaan ki roti tawa mein, virodhi udd gaye hawa mein'..."

Saying that the people of Bihar wants "complete transformation" now, RJD MP Manoj Jha expressed hope for "big changes" in the state and country.

He claimed that this yatra doesn't only belong to just Rahul Gandhi or Tejashwi Yadav, rather it belongs to every Bihari.

"This yatra has snowballed from Sasaram, from where it started, to Bettiah... This yatra is not limited to Rahul Gandhi or Tejashwi Yadav or the Mahagathbandhan. This yatra now belongs to every Bihari. Bihar want a complete transformation through this yatra and for that, it is essential that votes stay protected... Seeing the response for this yatra, we are hoping for a big change in the coming days..." Manoj Jha told ANI.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra is scheduled to be conducted in Bettiah, West Champaran, to Siwan via Gopalganj today.

The 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of 'vote chori' (vote theft).

Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.Bihar Assembly elections are expected later this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, aims to continue its tenure in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, seeks to oust Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by the Congress with 19, the CPI(ML) with 11, the CPI(M) with 2, and the CPI with 2.

