 Indian MBBS Student Suffers Brain Stroke In Russia, Airlifted To Jaipur For Critical Medical Care
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIndian MBBS Student Suffers Brain Stroke In Russia, Airlifted To Jaipur For Critical Medical Care

Indian MBBS Student Suffers Brain Stroke In Russia, Airlifted To Jaipur For Critical Medical Care

A 22-year-old MBBS student from Jaipur, Rahul Ghosalya, suffered a brain stroke in Kazakhstan on October 8 and was on ventilator support. He was airlifted to Jaipur on October 21 and admitted to SMS Hospital’s ICU, where a dedicated medical team has begun treatment. His evacuation was aided by family appeals and social organizations.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 09:54 AM IST
article-image
Indian MBBS Student Suffers Brain Stroke In Russia, Airlifted To Jaipur For Critical Medical Care | X @indembastana

Jaipur: A 22-year-old MBBS student from Rajasthan, who was battling for life in Kazakhstan after suffering a brain stroke, was airlifted to Jaipur on Monday evening.

Rahul Ghosalya, a resident of Jaipur's Shahpura and a medical student in Astana since 2021, suffered a brain stroke on October 8 and had been on ventilator support in a hospital there.

He was brought to Jaipur in an air ambulance and taken to the SMS Hospital under the supervision of medical and district administration teams. He has been admitted to the Medical ICU, officials said.

Read Also
Hostile Turn For Graduates: UK To Cut Post-Study Work Stay For International Students To 18 Months...
article-image
Read Also
'Which Islam Do You Propagate?': Netizens Slam Zakir Naik's Old Lecture Claiming Women's 'Obscene...
article-image

A team of doctors led by SMS Medical College Principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari has started his treatment. The hospital has formed a four-member panel for his care.

FPJ Shorts
Logistics Service Provider Shadowfax Technologies, Rayzon Solar, ARCIL, & Four Other Companies Receive SEBI Nod
Logistics Service Provider Shadowfax Technologies, Rayzon Solar, ARCIL, & Four Other Companies Receive SEBI Nod
Mumbai Metro 11: MMRCL Floats Tenders To Appoint Interim Consultant For Metro Connecting Wadala's Anik Depot To Gateway Of India
Mumbai Metro 11: MMRCL Floats Tenders To Appoint Interim Consultant For Metro Connecting Wadala's Anik Depot To Gateway Of India
Chef Vikas Khanna Celebrates Diwali Away From Motherland At His NYC Restaurant 'Bungalow': Makes Flower Rangoli & Distributes Sweets
Chef Vikas Khanna Celebrates Diwali Away From Motherland At His NYC Restaurant 'Bungalow': Makes Flower Rangoli & Distributes Sweets
'You Come Out Or We Come In': Intruders Wearing Halloween Masks Threatens US Family, Caught In Horrifying Costumes On CCTV | WATCH
'You Come Out Or We Come In': Intruders Wearing Halloween Masks Threatens US Family, Caught In Horrifying Costumes On CCTV | WATCH

A special critical care ambulance and medical team from SMS Hospital were deployed for the transfer.

Rahul's parents had earlier appealed to the central and state governments through social media to help bring him back to India for advanced treatment. Several social organisations had joined the family's efforts to facilitate his evacuation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AIIMS INI-CET January 2026: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Details Here

AIIMS INI-CET January 2026: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Details Here

Indian MBBS Student Suffers Brain Stroke In Russia, Airlifted To Jaipur For Critical Medical Care

Indian MBBS Student Suffers Brain Stroke In Russia, Airlifted To Jaipur For Critical Medical Care

ISRO Announces 151 Vacancies Across Multiple Posts; Check Eligibility And Salary Details

ISRO Announces 151 Vacancies Across Multiple Posts; Check Eligibility And Salary Details

IOCL JE Admit Card 2025 Released; Check Exam Details, Selection Process And Instructions

IOCL JE Admit Card 2025 Released; Check Exam Details, Selection Process And Instructions

Kerala Govt's Decision To Join PM SHRI Scheme Sparks Congress Allegations Of 'Secret Alliance'...

Kerala Govt's Decision To Join PM SHRI Scheme Sparks Congress Allegations Of 'Secret Alliance'...