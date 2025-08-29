 PM Modi Pitches India As Ideal Partner For Japan In Manufacturing, Technology, Green Energy And Skill Development
Addressing the India-Japan Economic Forum here, PM Modi said the world is not only watching India but also counting on it, as the country marches towards becoming the third-largest economy soon.

Friday, August 29, 2025
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X @PTI_News

Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cited the country’s political and economic stability and rapid growth, pitching for a partnership with Japan in the area of manufacturing, technology, innovation, green energy, and skill development at a key economic forum meet.

“In India, capital doesn’t just grow, it multiplies. You are all aware of the growth and transformation that have taken place in India over the last 11 years," PM Modi said while addressing the conclave.

“India has political stability, economic stability, transparency in policy, and predictability. Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. And, very soon, it is going to become the third largest economy in the world,” the Prime Minister noted.

Japanese Woman's Rajasthani Bhajan 'Mai Vaari Jau Re' Stuns PM Modi During His Welcome In Tokyo
article-image

PM Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday morning, beginning a two-day official visit to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi lauded the Indian community in Japan for their commitment to preserving the cultural roots while making meaningful contributions to Japanese society.

PM Modi was warmly welcomed by the Indian community, who greeted him with traditional cultural performances and enthusiastic cheers on his arrival in Tokyo for a two-day official visit to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

During his August 29-30 visit, PM Modi will hold his first formal bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. The two leaders are expected to review the progress of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, focusing on key sectors, including defence and security, trade and investment, digital technology, climate action, and innovation.

Drunk Man Run Over By Car In Gurugram's Bhuteshwar Chowk, Survives With Minor Injuries; Shocking...
article-image

After concluding his engagements in Japan, PM Modi will depart for China to attend the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

