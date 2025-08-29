Drunk Man Run Over By Car In Gurugram's Bhuteshwar Chowk, Survives With Minor Injuries; Shocking Video Goes Viral | YouTube Screengrab

Gurugram: A man lying on road in an inebriated state was run over by a car near the Bhuteshwar Mandir Chowk in Gurugram on Thursday evening (August 28), narrowly escaping with only minor injuries.

The entire incident was captured on video by the bystanders and has since gone viral on social media. Have a look:

Here's What Happened

According to reports, the man was lying in the middle of a busy road near Bhuteshwar Chowk, seemingly unconscious due to intoxication. Several passers-by attempted to rouse him, but he remained unresponsive. Despite the danger posed by passing traffic, he did not move from his position on the road.

As onlookers began filming the scene on their mobile phones, a car approached and drove over the man. Panic broke out among those nearby, with many fearing the worst. However, the man unexpectedly sat up after the car passed, leaving everyone stunned.

'Low Speed Saved Man's Life'

As per a report by Aaj Tak, those who were present at the scene said that the car was not travelling at a high speed, which may have prevented serious injury. Responding to calls from the public, police arrived shortly after the incident and moved the man to a safe location, assessing his condition.

An initial investigation confirmed that the individual was under the influence of alcohol and unaware of his surroundings, even after the car had passed over him. While no formal case has been registered, police have urged the public to avoid such dangerous behaviour.

The viral video continues to draw mixed reactions online, with some users expressing concern over road safety and others, the risks posed by both impaired pedestrians and inattentive driving.