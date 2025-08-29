'Congress Had Nothing To Do With It': Sachin Pilot Condemns Use Of Indecent Language Against PM Modi

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot | X @ANI

Bettiah: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday strongly denounced the alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at the Opposition's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' event in Bihar's Darbhanga.

Pilot further stated that the incident had nothing to do with the Congress party, as their Voter Adhikar Yatra had already moved forward.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "I condemn this, I denounce it. The Congress party had nothing to do with it, our journey had already moved forward... In civilized and gentle politics, there is no place for such words... Our party is Mahatma Gandhi's party, and we have never supported any such statement till date and nor will we in the future."

सचिन पायलट साब को सुना जाए!



हमारी पार्टी महात्मा गांधी की पार्टी है इस प्रकार की भाषा का सार्वजनिक जीवन में कोई स्थान नहीं है इस प्रकार की भाषा का हम समर्थन नहीं करते हैं



यात्रा निकल चुकी थी राहुल गांधी जी निकल चुके थे कांग्रेस पार्टी इस प्रकार की भाषा की निंदा करती है pic.twitter.com/FHjrgBQM62 — Ratan acharya (@ratanac81230688) August 29, 2025

However, the incident has sparked a political row with BJP and NDA leaders targeting the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for the incident.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that such remarks reflect poor "upbringing" and a lack of respect for "Mother Earth, Mother India, or the word mother."

Speaking to media persons, CM Gupta said, "This behaviour of the opposition leaders is very shameful. Insulting any of our mothers on the land of Sita Maa is not tolerable. The people of the country reject such cheap thinking and cheap politics of speaking ill of the mother of the Prime Minister of the country."

#WATCH | Delhi | On a viral video purportedly showing derogatory remarks against PM Modi and his mother at an INDIA bloc event in Darbhanga, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, "This behaviour of the opposition leaders is very shameful. Insulting any of our mothers on the land of Sita Ma… pic.twitter.com/jhexXOvCAk — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2025

"As a woman, I honestly say that only those people can insult a mother who neither know the respect of Mother Earth, Mother India, nor the word mother... Were such people brought up in the country or somewhere else? This is a question mark on their upbringing," Delhi CM added.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also condemned the use of indecent language in an alleged video against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a political rally, and calling it an "extremely unbecoming" incident.

"The use of indecent language against the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platforms during the Voter Rights Yatra in Darbhanga is extremely unbecoming, and I condemn it," Nitish Kumar posted on X.

दरभंगा में वोटर अधिकार यात्रा के दौरान कांग्रेस और राजद के मंच से माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी और उनकी स्व॰ माता जी के विरूद्ध जिस प्रकार की अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग किया गया है वह अत्यंत अशोभनीय है और मैं इसकी निंदा करता हूं। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 29, 2025

Meanwhile, the man accused of hurling abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a political rally in Bihar was arrested, Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police told ANI.

The 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of 'vote chori' (vote theft).

Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.

Bihar Assembly elections are expected later this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)