 Major Preps Done In By-Poll Bound Vijaypur & Budhni Assembly Constituencies, Says MP Chief Electoral Officer Sukhveer Singh
Major Preps Done In By-Poll Bound Vijaypur & Budhni Assembly Constituencies, Says MP Chief Electoral Officer Sukhveer Singh

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 05:49 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Chief Electoral officer Sukhveer Singh said that all the necessary preparations for assembly by-elections in Vijaypur and Budhni seats have been made on Wednesday. Both the seats will go to polling on November 13.

The last date for filing nominations is October 25, and candidates can withdraw their names by October 30. The counting of votes will be held on November 23.

As many as 327 voting centers will be set up across Vijaypur, whereas Budhni will have 156 voting booths. Notably, Vijapur has 2.5 lakh (2,54,647) voters while Budhni has 2.76 lakh (2,76,397) voters.

Singh mentioned that a request has been also made for Central forces to ensure tight security during the voting, although the exact number of required companies is yet to be confirmed.

Moreover, collectors of both the districts have been instructed to identify critical polling booths. The Model Code of Conduct has come into the force in both the by-poll bound districts.

This initiative aims to ensure free and fair elections while maintaining order and security throughout the electoral process. Further updates on security arrangements and other details are awaited.

Notably, the Budhni seat became vacant after former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigned following his election to the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, the Vijaypur seat was left open after Ramnivas Rawat switched allegiance from Congress to BJP.

