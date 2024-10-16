Maharana Pratap Lok Being Developed In Bhopal In About 4 Acres; 70% Construction Completed

Maharana Pratap Lok | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the construction of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh, a 'Maharana Pratap Lok' is being constructed in the memory of Hindu Rajput King of Mewar Maharana Pratap in the state capital Bhopal.

The 'Maharana Pratap Lok' is being built in the TT Nagar area in the city about four acres with a cost of around Rs 10 crores. The then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement of constructing this Lok during a program organised in Bhopal on May 22 last year.

"Maharana Pratap Lok will be built in Bhopal. A memorial will be built and the deeds of Maharana Pratap, his horse 'Chetak' and his seven associates will be depicted in it. So that the coming generations will know about their bravery," the then CM Chouhan had said.

Following the announcement, around 70 per cent construction work of the Lok has been completed and it will be fully constructed by March next year. A huge statue of Maharana Pratap along with his horse Chetak is also being constructed. Besides, his valorous tales and works will be showcased so that the coming generation will know about the bravery of Maharana Pratap.

Executive Engineer of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department, Brajesh Kumar Tiwari told ANI, "Maharana Pratap Lok is being constructed here so that people can get acquainted with cultural heritage. Things related to Maharana Pratap's life will be showcased in the Lok so that people and today's youth can know about his life. It is being built on about 3.9 acres in the TT Nagar area. Design of this Lok is inspired from the fort of Maharana Pratap in Kumbhalgarh and elements of Rajputana architecture are being drawn in the boundary wall of the Lok."

"A 20 feet statue is also being installed which is being made from bronze. About 70 percent of the work has been completed and basic arrangements for visitors are also being developed here. This Lok is being constructed with a cost of Rs 10 crore and it will be completed by March next year," he added.

Sculptor Neeraj Ahirwar who is preparing the statue of Maharana Pratap told ANI, "I am preparing a 20-foot tall statue of Maharan Pratap from architectural bronze for Maharana Pratap Lok which is being built by the Tourism Department. The statue weighs around 2.5 tonnes worth around Rs 35 lakhs. The statue is almost complete. Only painting and finishing is left. It took us around six months to make this statue. A team of 12 to 15 people worked together to make the statue."