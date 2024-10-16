Bhopal: EV Bus Team Assists Passenger In Recovering Jewelry Worth ₹2 Lakhs Left Behind

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Harsh Singh Jadon, a resident of Morena, Madhya Pradesh, had a fortunate experience when he accidentally left behind a bag containing jewelry worth ₹2 lakhs while traveling on a NueGo electric bus.

Harsh, who was en route to Rewa for his engagement, realized that the bag had been left behind only after reaching Bhopal, where he was to board a train for the next leg of his journey. In a state of panic, he immediately reached out to NueGo’s customer service team.

The team quickly tracked the bus and located the bag, ensuring it was secured at the Bhopal depot. After his engagement ceremony, Harsh returned to the depot to retrieve his belongings.

The bag, containing the entire valuable items intact, was personally handed over to him by Sourav Jain, Regional Manager of Operations, in the presence of depot staff. The quick and efficient response of the team allowed Harsh to recover the jewelry meant for his special occasion without any delay.

This is not an isolated example of such integrity in the transport sector. Across India, similar acts of honesty have been seen, reflecting a broader commitment to passenger welfare.

In Parbhani, Maharashtra, a bus driver and conductor were honored for returning jewelry worth ₹1 lakh that had been left behind by a passenger.

Likewise, in Telangana, RTC employees went out of their way to ensure the return of a bag containing ₹2 lakh in cash. In Nainital, Uttarakhand, a bus driver returned a lost bag filled with cash and jewelry to its rightful owner.