 MP: Hammals Strike Work At Krishi Upaj Mandi, Want Hike In Wages
According to reports, crops were being brought to the Mandi as usual, and just as the auction of the crops began, the porters struck work.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 01:27 AM IST
Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Hammals (porters) at Krishi Upaj Mandi Samiti struck work on Tuesday, demanding hike in wages. After the auction of crops, they suddenly stopped work and staged a sit-in at a park outside the Mandi.

According to reports, crops were being brought to the Mandi as usual, and just as the auction of the crops began, the porters struck work. Wages is increased every year, but this year only 70 paisa has been raised, the angry porters said, adding that they want 90 paisa hike in their wages.

On getting information, secretary to KsirhiUpaj mandi Narendra Maheshwari rushed to the spot and discussed the rates with the porters. He assured porters that a meeting would be held to increase their wages. The porters then returned to work. Since the porters suddenly struck work, the farmers who brought their crops to the Mandi for sale got angry. They also sat at the gate in protest and raised slogans against the Mandi Management, traders and porters.

The farmers were, however, convinced to return to the Mandi. Maheshwari said that 10% of wages of porters was increased from October 1. There was an agreement between the traders and the porters who were given the increased rates, but a few of them did not agree with the rates, he said. A meeting will be held in the coming days and a decision taken, he said.

