MP Updates: Former Cabinet Minister Sajjan Singh Verma Urges Union Minister Gadkari To Save Elevated Corridor Project; Indore First In Best District In 5th National Water Awards

Former Cabinet Minister Sajjan Singh Verma Urges Union Minister Gadkari To Save Elevated Corridor Project

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former cabinet minister Sajjan Singh Verma has written to Union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari, urging intervention in the cancellation of the elevated bridge project from LIG to Naulakha in Indore. Verma claimed the cancellation will push Indore's development five years behind.

In his letter, Verma shared a past meeting photo with Gadkari when the project was approved. He noted that a physical survey had been conducted and the tender was awarded transparently to the Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation. Construction had even begun before Chief Minister Mohan Yadav cancelled the plan, allegedly misled by the local leaders. Verma criticised the CM's alternative proposal of seven overbridges, calling it impractical.

Engineers from Indore submitted a report to urban administration minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, stating that the overbridges would overlap and lack service roads. Verma highlighted the successful completion of similar projects in Jabalpur, Bhopal and Dewas. He warned that cancelling the elevated bridge would result in a Rs35 crore loss and delay the city's progress. Verma requested Gadkari's intervention to ensure the city's development stays on track.

Indore First In Best District In 5th National Water Awards

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district has achieved another national achievement. In the Fifth National Water Award, the district stood first in the Best District category in the Western Zone. Collector Asheesh Singh informed about it here on Monday.

He said that the announcement was made in New Delhi. Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil announced the names of the winners of the 5th National Water Awards at Shramik Shakti Bhavan. The district will be awarded by President Droupadi Murmu in a function at Vigyan Bhavan on October 22.

It is noteworthy that the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD&GR) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti announced 38 winners, including joint winners in nine categories, which include Best State, Best District, Best Gram Panchayat, Best Urban Local Body, Best School or College, Bes